Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal puts the Galaxy Watch Ultra to shame

By
Man wearing a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is tempting, but what if you can’t quite justify spending the $650 asking price? Deals around Prime Day 2024 are here to help, provided you don’t mind wearing Samsung’s last attempt at taking on the Apple Watch Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can be found for some very competitive prices at the moment, and it’s still a great smartwatch buy if you want a model that’s tougher than most.

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal I’ve seen so far comes from Walmart, where you can buy the Bluetooth version which is far less than its retail price of $449, and much cheaper than the latest Galaxy Watch Ultra. If you miss the Walmart deal or would prefer to shop from Best Buy, then it has the Bluetooth model It also lists the LTE model for $350, which is still a solid savings over the $500 retail price.

Finally, Amazon also has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro available, but not as part of its Prime Day 2024 deals at the time of writing. However, the price is still very competitive at Even if you only manage to get the smartwatch at its most expensive deal price, it’s still half the price of the new Galaxy Watch Ultra. But does it have half the technology?

The D-Buckle on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

No, it’s still a very good smartwatch. The 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is made of titanium with sapphire crystal over the screen, has 50 meters of water resistance, meets the MIL-STD-810H durability standard, and is attached to a very comfortable rubber strap and one of the nicest, easiest to adjust magnetic D-buckle clasps I’ve ever used on a smartwatch. It has the same fitness tracking and health monitoring features, including body composition and blood pressure monitoring (provided it’s available where you live), and several unique features, including a trackback mode and GPX file support for hikers. You certainly aren’t losing much compared to the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

I last revisited the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at the end of 2023 after wearing it for several weeks. I found I could comfortably wear it for 24 hours per day so I could track both my sleep and activity during the day. It runs Google’s Wear OS 4 software, and while the processor definitely won’t be as speedy as the new one in the Galaxy Watch Ultra, it only shows its age when you wake the smartwatch up from the ambient watch face.

I quite like the oddball looks, too, and really only struggled to recommend it just six months ago because the price was too high. The latest deals take care of that problem, making it cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, my other favorite Samsung smartwatch. If you want a Samsung smartwatch that’s a little out of the ordinary, but still has all the toughness you want from an Ultra-style model, then it’s a great deal.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Best Buy has a surprisingly good Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deal
Samsung's unboxing of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is coming out on July 24. That means it is pre-order season now. While Best Buy isn't necessarily the favorite of our collected Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals, it does pretty well for average consumers that don't have niche needs. And, as a result of Best Buy being Best Buy and working with lots of manufacturers, it has one of the widest-ranging catalogs of trade-in compatible phones out there. We're estimating that you can save up to $680 off of the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, bringing its price down to $1,340 from $2,020, and come out with a $300 Best Buy e-Gift Card. Tap the button below to go check out the phone and deal yourself, or keep reading to see why we like the phone and how you can maximize your savings.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Best Buy
First things first, let's establish that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the phone you want. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the latest in the very popular series of Samsung folding phones. In fact, its predecessor and 5th iteration of the series, is sitting at the top of our list of the best folding phones. Preorders for the Fold 6 opened up at the same time as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders. With two gorgeous AMOLED screens, smooth transitions of 120Hz, and a slimmer-than-expected profile, there's no reason to think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 won't follow in the 5's legacy. And, based on what we're seeing from an early hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 peek, we can only confirm that we like what we see. Our reviewer particularly praised the toughness of the phone, which has an aluminum "armor" on the exterior and strong Gorilla Glass screens. This is a phone that will likely stay with you for the long term if you're the type to not change phones but once in a few years.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals today
The open and closed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6.

If you want to get the latest Samsung folding phone, you can secure your device today. That's because the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is officially ready for preordering. While you could wait until the official release date of July 24th, you may encounter shortages. (Note: There's a mysterious 'Get it by July 24' message on the Samsung preorder page, with the emphasis on the word "by" being ours.) You'll also miss out on great preorder deals where you can get extra storage with no additional costs. But should you preorder your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung or elsewhere? As it turns out, it depends a lot on your carrier (or intended carrier) and your current status with that carrier. Here, we examine the best deals for each carrier, though you should note that switching from an unlocked to carrier-specific deal is as easy as pressing a button. In other words, the unlocked deal is universal and might be a great place to start learning about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals.
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deal
To get a fresh, unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, your best bet is to go directly to the manufacturer. Right now they advertise that you can get the phone with as much as $1,500 in savings. The first way you're saving is by getting an effective doubling of your storage space for free. That means the 512GB version costs as much as the (now unavailable) 256GB version and the 1TB version costs as much as the 512GB version will cost. That's a savings of $120 and $240, respectively. Then, there are enhanced trade-in values. For example, your old Pixel 6 Pro (Samsung accepts Samsung, Apple, Google, and "other" phones with the first three categories giving the best returns) would typically only fetch you an $80 discount. Today, that same phone gets you $500. Trade-in credit is capped to $1,200.

The best Verizon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deal
If you're looking for the best deal on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and want it tied to Verizon, the best deal is still via Samsung at this time. The reason is because Verizon caps out their trade-in to $800 in credit. You can get $1,500 total off at Samsung and still have your phone tied to Verizon with no extra efforts if you select Verizon as your carrier. Or, simply tap the button below to have this option already selected.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals today
Two Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones next to each other.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has officially landed. Well, almost. You can preorder the phone today, at least. If you preorder via Samsung, you're told you'll get it "by" July 24, the official release date. But should you preorder your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 from Samsung or elsewhere? Here, we'll go through each major carrier and the unlocked version of the phone, picking the best deal for each one.
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deal
To get a fresh, unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 your best bet is to go directly to the manufacturer. Typically, the 512GB version of the phone would cost $1,220 but now you can get it for as low as $400. Part of this is because the 512GB version of the phone now costs the same as the smaller 256GB phone, a double storage savings bonus of $120. Then, there are enhanced trade-in values. For example, your old Pixel 6 Pro (Samsung accepts Samsung, Apple, Google, and "other" phones with the first three categories giving the best returns) would typically only fetch you an $80 discount. Today, that same phone gets you $300. Trade-in credit is capped to $650.

The best Verizon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deal
If you're looking for the best deal on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and want it tied to Verizon, you have two options. The first is simple and for current Verizon customers, where you get the same deal outlined above. Just go to the and all of the same trade-ins will apply.

Read more