This Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal puts the Galaxy Watch Ultra to shame

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is tempting, but what if you can’t quite justify spending the $650 asking price? Deals around Prime Day 2024 are here to help, provided you don’t mind wearing Samsung’s last attempt at taking on the Apple Watch Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can be found for some very competitive prices at the moment, and it’s still a great smartwatch buy if you want a model that’s tougher than most.

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal I’ve seen so far comes from Walmart, where you can buy the Bluetooth version which is far less than its retail price of $449, and much cheaper than the latest Galaxy Watch Ultra. If you miss the Walmart deal or would prefer to shop from Best Buy, then it has the Bluetooth model It also lists the LTE model for $350, which is still a solid savings over the $500 retail price.

Finally, Amazon also has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro available, but not as part of its Prime Day 2024 deals at the time of writing. However, the price is still very competitive at Even if you only manage to get the smartwatch at its most expensive deal price, it’s still half the price of the new Galaxy Watch Ultra. But does it have half the technology?

No, it’s still a very good smartwatch. The 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is made of titanium with sapphire crystal over the screen, has 50 meters of water resistance, meets the MIL-STD-810H durability standard, and is attached to a very comfortable rubber strap and one of the nicest, easiest to adjust magnetic D-buckle clasps I’ve ever used on a smartwatch. It has the same fitness tracking and health monitoring features, including body composition and blood pressure monitoring (provided it’s available where you live), and several unique features, including a trackback mode and GPX file support for hikers. You certainly aren’t losing much compared to the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

I last revisited the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at the end of 2023 after wearing it for several weeks. I found I could comfortably wear it for 24 hours per day so I could track both my sleep and activity during the day. It runs Google’s Wear OS 4 software, and while the processor definitely won’t be as speedy as the new one in the Galaxy Watch Ultra, it only shows its age when you wake the smartwatch up from the ambient watch face.

I quite like the oddball looks, too, and really only struggled to recommend it just six months ago because the price was too high. The latest deals take care of that problem, making it cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, my other favorite Samsung smartwatch. If you want a Samsung smartwatch that’s a little out of the ordinary, but still has all the toughness you want from an Ultra-style model, then it’s a great deal.