Grab an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 while it’s $270 cheaper

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's hinge.
We once lived in an age of flip-phones, and what an age it was! Believe it or not, you can actually still find these kinds of mobile devices in the wild. That being said, we here at Digital Trends prefer modern mobile gear, though a nice throwback to the flip phone age is Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. Specifically, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. 

While this unique phone isn’t as expensive as some of Samsung’s other devices, it’s still upwards of $1,000 most of the time. Of course, we’re always looking for phone deals, and we found an excellent Galaxy Flip deal at Best Buy: For a limited time, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for just $850. That’s a $270 discount off its normal price of $1,120.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 doesn’t look like your average smartphone, but it sure performs like one. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and running on Android 13, the Flip 5 delivers blistering-fast speeds, even when switching back and forth between tab-packed web browsing and whatever resource-heavy apps you’re using. With max clock speeds of 3.36GHz and 8GB of RAM, you shouldn’t struggle with power and efficiency.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 6.7-inch screen that pushes a 2,640 x 1,080 pixel spread at 120Hz. From mobile gaming to movie and TV show streaming, your favorite content is going to look bright and colorful. The Flip 5 also has a terrific camera system that includes one 12MP lens and a second 10MP one. 

This is a great mobile device for all-day commuting too. On a full charge, you should get a little over 10 hours of battery life. The Flip 5 supports USB-C and Qi wireless charging at 15W, and reverse wireless charging at 5W, which is great for charging your favorite pair of Galaxy earbuds (check out some of the best true wireless earbud deals we tracked down this week). 

Best Buy deals tend to leave as quickly as they arrive, so if you’ve been waiting to score a great sale on a Samsung smartphone, now is the time to act. Own your very own Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Unlocked) for $850 when you purchase through Best Buy today.

