Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 at up to $1,000 off with this offer

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a beast of a phone with a steep price tag, but you can currently get it with an up to $1,000 discount from Samsung through its enhanced trade-in credit program. Trading in even the two-generations-old Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get you the maximum value, which would drop the price of the 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from $1,900 all the way down to just $900. You’re going to have to be quick though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining in this fantastic promotion from Samsung Galaxy deals.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will take place on January 22, but if you’d rather have a foldable smartphone over a traditional device like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25, you won’t regret going for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. With a rating of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review and one of the top spots in our list of the best folding phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a highly recommended purchase. Gone are the days of durability issues, as it features a fantastic design with an improved hinge, an IP48 resistance rating against water and dust, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect its screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a 6.3-inch cover screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 7.6-inch inner screen with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. However, despite its size, the best thing about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is that it’s pocket-friendly. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM, which enable performance that supports Galaxy AI, and its rear camera system includes a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP wide-angle camera.

If you’re on the hunt for phone deals to make an upgrade, you should check out Samsung’s enhanced trade-in credit program for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. You can get up to $1,000 off the folding phone’s sticker price of $1,900, which would mean you’ll only have to pay $900 for this amazing device. You need to hurry if you’re interested though, as we’re not sure until when these raised trade-in values will hold. Proceed with taking advantage of this promotion for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 as soon as you can.

Security software deal worth checking out: 55% off Incogni

How many scam calls have you gotten this week? Scam calls are getting so common that a lot of people have opted to stop answering the phone if they don’t recognize the number on caller ID. These scammers are finding you because your data leaked somewhere. What if we told you there was a way to get your personal data removed from the internet?

That’s what Incogni does. It removes your information from data broker databases. Throughout your yearly subscription, Incogni will continuously check for your data and scrub it away. You’ll start getting fewer scam calls within a week.

Right now, a year of Incogni is 50% off. That means removing your data will only cost you $90 for a full year, or $7.49 per month. Use code DIGITALDEAL at checkout.