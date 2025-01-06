We finally know when Samsung will announce the Galaxy S25

We’ve been talking about Samsung Galaxy S25 rumors for months and months. Now, we finally have some official news from Samsung about its latest smartphones.

Today, Samsung confirmed that its next Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, January 22, in San Jose, California. Samsung doesn’t mention the Galaxy S25 series by name, but it does confirm that it’ll announce “the new Galaxy S series” at this month’s Unpacked.

The invite reads: “Get ready for AI that is more natural and intuitive. The next evolution of Galaxy AI is coming and it’s going to change the way you interact with the world every day. The new Galaxy S series is about to set the bar once again for mobile AI experiences now and into the future.”

Samsung has also shared its official event invite photo, as seen below. It appears to show the corners of four phones touching each other, potentially hinting at the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the fabled Galaxy S25 Slim. Rumors have been hit or miss about whether we’ll see the S25 Slim at this Unpacked or if it’ll be revealed later in the year, but this event invite seems to suggest we’ll at least get a tease of the phone this month.

We’re expecting pretty tame upgrades for the S25 and S25 Plus. The S25 Ultra is expected to get a slightly refreshed design, though nothing too groundbreaking. The Galaxy S25 Slim stands to be the most interesting of the bunch, creating a fourth entry in Samsung’s S25 family with an emphasis on an ultra-thin design.

In typical fashion, this Unpacked event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel, kicking off at 10 a.m. PT on January 22.

Starting today, Samsung is also opening its Reserve promotion to help you get a head start on your Galaxy S25 shopping. Now through January 22, you can visit Samsung’s website and enter your email address to get a $50 credit toward the Galaxy S25 if you preorder it later this month. Additionally, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card.