Here’s why you might not be able to purchase a Galaxy S25 Edge right away

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge is set to launch in the coming weeks. However, according to leaker Ice Universe, the phone will initially be available in only South Korea and China.

Teased by Samsung at the MWC Barcelona conference in January, the Galaxy S25 Edge was already expected to be in short supply. Last month, a report noted that only 40,000 units would be available at launch. By contrast, Samsung sold 1 million regular Galaxy S25 units in Korea within the first 21 days on the market. According to a report from SamMobile, however, Samsung plans to manufacture up to 3 million Galaxy S25 Edge units, ensuring a global launch sooner rather than later.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to compete with the iPhone 17 Air, which is set to launch later this year. This Samsung device could be one of the slimmest phones on the market, potentially featuring a ceramic rear panel for enhanced durability. Speculation suggests it will have a 6.656-inch display and notable camera upgrades, with some reports indicating a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Like other phones in the Galaxy S25 series, the S25 Edge is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

As its name suggests, the Galaxy S25 Edge’s standout feature is expected to be its ultra-thin design, with a reported thickness of just 5.84mm, making it significantly slimmer than the Galaxy S25 (7.2mm) and S25 Plus (7.7mm). Despite this thin profile, it will retain a 6.7-inch display, matching the screen size of the S25 Plus but with thinner bezels similar to those on the S25 Ultra.

The phone’s body is expected to be made of titanium, which offers strength, lightness, and scratch resistance. This gives it a premium feel without sacrificing durability. It will reportedly be available in colors including Titanium Icy Blue, Jet Black, and Titanium Silver.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor – the same chip used in the rest of the S25 lineup, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s expected to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The S25 Edge has a dual-camera setup on the back, though there are varying reports about the specific configuration. Some sources say it might feature a primary and zoom camera rather than an ultra-wide lens. Some reports suggest more ambitious camera specs, but these vary across sources.

The S25 Edge could introduce Samsung’s new camera technology, ALoP (All Lenses on Prism), which is designed to enable a thinner, sleeker look. This innovation places lenses directly on the prism rather than between the prism and sensor, potentially increasing brightness, reducing noise, and shrinking the overall camera module size.

Like other S25 series phones, the Edge is expected to have Galaxy AI features.