Here’s why you might not be able to purchase a Galaxy S25 Edge right away

By
Galaxy S25 Edge TV and sign at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge is set to launch in the coming weeks. However, according to leaker Ice Universe, the phone will initially be available in only South Korea and China.

Teased by Samsung at the MWC Barcelona conference in January, the Galaxy S25 Edge was already expected to be in short supply. Last month, a report noted that only 40,000 units would be available at launch. By contrast, Samsung sold 1 million regular Galaxy S25 units in Korea within the first 21 days on the market. According to a report from SamMobile, however, Samsung plans to manufacture up to 3 million Galaxy S25 Edge units, ensuring a global launch sooner rather than later.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to compete with the iPhone 17 Air, which is set to launch later this year. This Samsung device could be one of the slimmest phones on the market, potentially featuring a ceramic rear panel for enhanced durability. Speculation suggests it will have a 6.656-inch display and notable camera upgrades, with some reports indicating a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Related

Like other phones in the Galaxy S25 series, the S25 Edge is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge dual camera array
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge dual camera array Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

As its name suggests, the Galaxy S25 Edge’s standout feature is expected to be its ultra-thin design, with a reported thickness of just 5.84mm, making it significantly slimmer than the Galaxy S25 (7.2mm) and S25 Plus (7.7mm). Despite this thin profile, it will retain a 6.7-inch display, matching the screen size of the S25 Plus but with thinner bezels similar to those on the S25 Ultra.

The phone’s body is expected to be made of titanium, which offers strength, lightness, and scratch resistance. This gives it a premium feel without sacrificing durability. It will reportedly be available in colors including Titanium Icy Blue, Jet Black, and Titanium Silver.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor – the same chip used in the rest of the S25 lineup, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s expected to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The S25 Edge has a dual-camera setup on the back, though there are varying reports about the specific configuration. Some sources say it might feature a primary and zoom camera rather than an ultra-wide lens. Some reports suggest more ambitious camera specs, but these vary across sources.

The S25 Edge could introduce Samsung’s new camera technology, ALoP (All Lenses on Prism), which is designed to enable a thinner, sleeker look. This innovation places lenses directly on the prism rather than between the prism and sensor, potentially increasing brightness, reducing noise, and shrinking the overall camera module size.

Like other S25 series phones, the Edge is expected to have Galaxy AI features.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Official Galaxy S25 Edge colors shown off in a convincing new leak
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge cameras

The Galaxy S25 Edge is perhaps the most exciting Samsung phone to launch this year. The thin-and-light phone is set to differ from the rest of Samsung's phones in design with just two back cameras -- in addition to its telling thickness. With its launch rumored to be a few weeks ago, we have a flurry of leaks showcasing the design and revealing the phone's specification. The latest one adds to our knowledge of the Galaxy S25 Edge's color variants.

In a fresh leak, the Galaxy S25 Edge can be seen in official-looking digital renders. Coinciding with previous leaks, the latest one from WinFuture showcases the S25 Edge in three colors: Jet Black, a faint Icy Blue, and the Silver, the last of which we might have seen in a leaked hands-on video from earlier this week.

Read more
Gorgeous Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unexpectedly appears in hands on video
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Video

We've seen a number of launches from Samsung already this year – its Galaxy S25 series arrived at the beginning of January, followed by the Galaxy A56 at the beginning of March, and we've seen some new home appliances too. There's a device we're all waiting to launch officially, however, after Samsung teased it in January and that's the Galaxy S25 Edge. 

There have been numerous reports surrounding the Galaxy S25 Edge since that tease, with us covering a leak of its rumoured specs only a few days ago. But the most recent report reveals a better look at what we might be able to expect. 

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might serve camera tricks worth a long wait
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most capable smartphone cameras out there, as long as your search is limited to the US shores. It’s a terrific performer, but the pace of camera innovation has somewhat slowed down, while the likes of Xiaomi 15 Ultra have truly lifted the game. Things might finally turn around for Samsung next year.
According to a fresh leak, Samsung is eyeing a handful of notable upgrades for the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s imaging hardware. Instead of a 10-megapixel short-range telephoto camera on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, its successor will reportedly shift to a larger 50-megapixel sensor.
Moreover, the optical zoom range might also get a lift, going from 3x to 3.5x zoom. Talking about zoom levels, the long-range periscope-style telephoto camera could also go from 5x to 8x optical zoom range, and a wider aperture to go with it. As usual, optical image stabilization will be available across the primary and zoom cameras.
https://x.com/siddhantgeek/status/1904737290318196870?s=61
The main camera on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to stick with a 200-megapixel unit, with an identical 1/1.3-inch sensor format and 0.6-micron pixel size. However, it could mark the return of an innovative aperture trick that Samsung introduced years ago.

Bringing back the variable aperture
Back in 2018, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S9 Plus with a novel camera trick. The main sensor on this one offered a variable aperture facility, allowing it to switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 range. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could bring back the variable aperture system, and in a more capable fashion.

Read more