Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: everything we know so far

Table of Contents Table of Contents Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: possible release date Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: possible price Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: design Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: specs Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: other details

Samsung’s January Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner. We know the event will show off the Galaxy S25 lineup, but there’s a chance that it could also unveil the long-rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim (and maybe give us a proper name for it besides the rumored title).

We’ve been following the rumors about this handset for a long time, and we’ve gathered quite a bit of information about the Galaxy S25 Slim. If you’re curious about its specs, potential release window, and everything else we know, read on.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: possible release date

According to all of the information we’ve uncovered so far, the Galaxy S25 Slim will be receiving an international launch — not just a Korea-focused one. As for the date, there’s no firm information. The Galaxy S25 Slim isn’t expected to launch anytime soon, though. Most predictions place it sometime in the middle of summer, perhaps around June.

Rumors also suggested it wouldn’t be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, but a fresh leak says the handset could be announced in January — though it won’t be available to purchase for a while longer.

Traditionally, Samsung has released new entries in its handheld lineup earlier in the year. Releasing a phone in summer would be out of the norm; it’s entirely possible we won’t see the Slim until September or October when Samsung usually releases the new FE devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: possible price

The problem with looking to the FE series for a possible release window is that the Galaxy FE phones are priced lower than the base models. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is $650, versus the $800 for the base Galaxy S24.

From what we’ve seen so far, the Galaxy S25 Slim could receive upgraded specs versus the base S25. Better internals, combined with the already likely price increase for the Galaxy S25 lineup means the S25 Slim could cost as much as the base model — if not more.

For reference, the Galaxy S24 was $799 for the base model, $999 for the Plus model, and $1,299 for the Ultra. We expect an increase of around $100 for each size for the S25, meaning the S25 Slim could very likely cost over $1,000.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: design

Unlike the other entries in the S25 lineup, the Slim is one we don’t quite have a dummy unit for yet. That means there’s no clear picture of what the device’s silhouette might look like, but we do know that it should be smaller than nearly anything else Samsung currently offers.

Last week, well-known tipster Ice Universe shared on Weibo that the S25 Slim should fall between 6mm and 6.9mm thick. We still aren’t sure how thin the Slim will be, but early information says it’s significantly narrower than the latest Pixel or the iPhone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: specs

The technical specifications are another area we’re still largely in the dark about. Some leaks have suggested a camera setup that is more in line with the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, with three 50MP cameras and a 32MP selfie cam.

Preliminary reports from GSMArena give the S25 Slim the following configuration:

Display 6.7 inches Platform Android 15, One UI 7 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Main Camera 200MP primary, 50MP telephoto, 50MP ultrawide Selfie Camera 10 MP Video Between 720p@960FPS and 8K@30FPS

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: other details

There is still much we don’t know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. What kind of battery life we can expect, the different color options, and more concrete details about the cameras are still unknown.

However, we do expect it to make an appearance either at Galaxy Unpacked in January or later in the year, and the existence of the handset is all but guaranteed. We’ll update this guide as we learn more, so stay tuned.