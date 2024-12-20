 Skip to main content
A new leak teases how thin the Galaxy S25 Slim will be — and it’s impressive

By
Side profile of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S25 “Slim” has been part of the rumor mill for a while now. If you’ve missed it, here’s what you need to know: It almost certainly does exist, and it’s expected to launch sometime during the middle of 2025, instead of next month like the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup. And now, we have a better idea of just how thin this phone might actually be.

Well-known tipster Ice Universe shared the information on Weibo, stating that its thickness “may be 6.x mm.” In other words, the leaker isn’t sure of the exact thickness, but expects it to fall between 6mm and 6.9mm.

The thinnest model of a Galaxy phone currently available is the Galaxy S24, coming in at 7.6mm thick. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus also come in at that same thickness. Even if the S25 Slim is only 6.9mm thick, that’s still a significant decrease over what’s currently available.

A side view of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, showing the power and volume buttons.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

It wouldn’t be Samsung’s first attempt at a slender phone, either. Back in 2015, Samsung launched the Galaxy A8, a handset that was just 5.9mm thick. It remains one of the thinnest Samsung phones ever created, and while we expect the S25 Slim to be small, we don’t expect it to be that small.

For comparison, the Apple iPhone 16 is 7.8mm thick, while the Google Pixel 9 comes in at 8.5mm. The Galaxy S25 lineup already looks to be thinner than much of the competition.

And as far as the thinnest phone goes, that honor falls to the Honor Magic V3. This folding handset measures only 9.2mm when closed — an already impressive size — but is just 4.4mm when opened. For reference, that’s less than two-tenths of an inch.

How much of a practical benefit will come from the Galaxy S25 Slim’s thin design remains to be seen. However, assuming this latest leak is accurate, it’ll certainly be an impressive technical feat, if nothing else.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
