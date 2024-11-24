 Skip to main content
The Galaxy S25 Slim could come with a big camera upgrade

Rumors of a potential Galaxy S25 Slim have been swirling for a while now, with more evidence emerging, drops at a time, from various leakers. Now, another leak suggests the upcoming model might have more in its favor than just a slim design.

Known tipster Ice Universe shared a post on X that the Galaxy S25 Slim would have an upgraded and improved camera beyond what the base Galaxy S25 has. That’s exciting news, but it could also mean the reported camera changes coming to the Galaxy S25 just aren’t that impressive. The primary and periscope telephoto lenses are expected to remain the same as those on the Galaxy S24, with an upgrade potentially coming to its third camera.

The difference between Samsung Galaxy Slim and iPhone Slim models is that Samsung wants to make the camera stronger, stronger than S25, and more similar to the idea of vivo X200 Pro mini, not just thin and light.

&mdash; ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) November 23, 2024

The mention of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini is interesting. The phone comes with a triple-lens 50MP+50MP+50MP wide, telephoto, and ultrawide camera, as well as a 32MP selfie cam. That’s similar to the supposed specs for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

There are a sizable number of leaks that suggest the base Galaxy S25 won’t have any noteworthy upgrades for its cameras, so Samsung taking advantage of the later launch of the Slim to add some improvements makes perfect sense. Doing so would offer value beyond just a slim design, especially if Samsung chooses to put a camera that’s equivalent to or better than the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s into the slim model.

In response to the lack of camera improvements, the community is annoyed and disappointed. The release of another entry in the lineup gives Samsung another chance to convince people to upgrade their existing phones to the newest model.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
