Moto G Stylus 2025 arrives to tempt Galaxy S25 Ultra buyers away

Are you looking for a smartphone with a stylus but aren’t interested in splashing out for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? Once again, Motorola raises its hand to catch your attention, and in the other it holds the new Moto G Stylus 2025, which costs a lot less than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but still has the all-important stylus inside.

The built-in stylus can be used with Google’s Circle to Search feature and with Motorola’s own Sketch to Image feature, which uses AI to turn your sketches into AI art for the Moto Note app. It can be used elsewhere on the phone, such as interacting with system settings and apps, and Motorola claims it is 6.4x more responsive than the previous Moto G Stylus’s pen.

Recommended Videos

You use the stylus on a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak 3,000 nits brightness. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space, while the phone’s body has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and meets MIL-STD-810H toughness standards.

A 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging supplies the energy, and it’s great to see the phone also come with 15W wireless charging for some added convenience. Google’s Android 15 software is installed, and the phone also has stereo speakers. Motorola’s continued partnership with color experts Pantone means the Moto G Stylus 2025 comes in two special colors: Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Surf the Web, both of which are shades of blue.

The camera is made up of a main 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, a 13MP wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a light sensor to assist with exposure and color balance. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There are several AI features including Motorola’s Photo Enhancement Engine, and some Google AI editing features which can be used with the stylus.

Motorola will release the Moto G Stylus 2025 on April 17 and it will cost $400. It’ll be sold through Motorola’s own website, Amazon, and Best Buy, plus a wide range of carriers including T-Mobile and Verizon. It will subsequently be released in Canada on May 13. The G Stylus 2025’s specification is similar to the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion announced earlier in April, which will be sold in the U.K. and Europe, but does not come with a stylus.