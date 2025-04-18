 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

It looks like the big Galaxy S24 One UI 7 update is about to restart

By
The welcome screen for One UI 7 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you’ve got a Samsung Galaxy S24 in your hand, then it’s time to start checking the software update page again, as it appears the much-delayed One UI 7 update has restarted in South Korea. It means there’s a strong chance it will also be sent out to global Galaxy S24-series phones in the near future. 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Galaxy AI screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung phone owners will be aware of how much hassle the One UI 7 update has been for the brand’s top 2024 smartphones. Not only has it been a long-time coming — One UI 7 arrived with the Galaxy S25 in January — but when it did eventually arrive last week, a serious flaw related to locking and unlocking the phone was discovered and the update was abruptly stopped

Recommended Videos

However, a new version of One UI 7 has now been spotted in South Korea, and the update has apparently been restarted according to Tarun Vats on X, a known source of Samsung information. Samsung has not shared official information on the One UI 7 update at this time, and it did not amend its official Newsroom story about One UI 7’s global rollout beginning on April 7 after the update was paused.

Related

Digital Trends managed to download and install the One UI 7 update on a Galaxy S24 Ultra before the problem was spotted, but had no problem locking or unlocking the phone. The update is otherwise a success, bringing plenty of new features and design updates to the software, and although the launch has been frustrating, it’s worth the wait. 

What if you downloaded One UI 7 on your S24, like we did? At the time of writing there are no further software updates waiting on our Galaxy S24 Ultra, but we expect a new version with alterations to fix the problems discovered before to arrive in the near future. It’s easy to manually check for a software update on your phone. Open the Settings app, scroll down the list until you find the Software Update option, tap it and select Download and Install. If there’s an update waiting, follow the instructions on how to install it.

If there’s no update waiting, more patience will be required, something Galaxy S24 owners are getting used to. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Some might be waiting a little bit longer for Samsung’s One UI 7 update
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus.

Samsung is expected to release its highly anticipated One UI 7 update worldwide starting the week of April 7. However, there has been some debate about the exact timing and locations of the rollout. A new development has added to the confusion regarding the specific release dates.

According to SamMobile, Samsung has quietly pulled the One UI 7 launch date in the U.S. from its news portal. Subsequently, it also changed the language on its Australia Newsroom portal and perhaps others. Instead, it says the official rollout “will start from April.” At least for now, exact dates remain for news portals for South Korea, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Malaysia, Singapore, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Read more
Samsung’s One UI 7 update coming to more devices starting next month
The vertical app drawer in One UI 7.

The number of devices receiving the Samsung One UI 7 update has expanded, and we now probably know when devices will begin receiving the update, which first launched with the new Galaxy S25 series in January.

According to Samsung Singapore, the long-awaited update will start on Monday, April 14, for Galaxy S24 series devices. The update is expected to be available for other devices soon after. Previously, we noted that a worldwide rollout of One UI 7 would begin a week earlier, starting on April 7.

Read more
I wore the OnePlus Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 7. Here’s the one to buy
The OnePlus Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

If you want a smartwatch for your Android phone, then there are two excellent choices available at the moment: the OnePlus Watch 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. I called the OnePlus Watch 3 the best smartwatch for your Android phone in my review, but also urged people not to ignore the Galaxy Watch 7. I decided to find out which was the best purchase by putting them against each other.

Specs

Read more