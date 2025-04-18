It looks like the big Galaxy S24 One UI 7 update is about to restart

If you’ve got a Samsung Galaxy S24 in your hand, then it’s time to start checking the software update page again, as it appears the much-delayed One UI 7 update has restarted in South Korea. It means there’s a strong chance it will also be sent out to global Galaxy S24-series phones in the near future.

Samsung phone owners will be aware of how much hassle the One UI 7 update has been for the brand’s top 2024 smartphones. Not only has it been a long-time coming — One UI 7 arrived with the Galaxy S25 in January — but when it did eventually arrive last week, a serious flaw related to locking and unlocking the phone was discovered and the update was abruptly stopped.

However, a new version of One UI 7 has now been spotted in South Korea, and the update has apparently been restarted according to Tarun Vats on X, a known source of Samsung information. Samsung has not shared official information on the One UI 7 update at this time, and it did not amend its official Newsroom story about One UI 7’s global rollout beginning on April 7 after the update was paused.

Digital Trends managed to download and install the One UI 7 update on a Galaxy S24 Ultra before the problem was spotted, but had no problem locking or unlocking the phone. The update is otherwise a success, bringing plenty of new features and design updates to the software, and although the launch has been frustrating, it’s worth the wait.

What if you downloaded One UI 7 on your S24, like we did? At the time of writing there are no further software updates waiting on our Galaxy S24 Ultra, but we expect a new version with alterations to fix the problems discovered before to arrive in the near future. It’s easy to manually check for a software update on your phone. Open the Settings app, scroll down the list until you find the Software Update option, tap it and select Download and Install. If there’s an update waiting, follow the instructions on how to install it.

If there’s no update waiting, more patience will be required, something Galaxy S24 owners are getting used to.