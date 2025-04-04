 Skip to main content
$90 off the OnePlus Watch 2? Get great battery life on your smartwatch today

Recently, another writer here detailed how much they love the OnePlus Watch 3’s battery life, and it got me thinking about the watch line and what it has to offer. One thing I discovered that it was currently offering was this deal on the OnePlus Watch 2, where you can get it for $210 instead of $300, saving you $90. The OnePlus Watch 2 is a smartwatch that also has a decent battery life, but there’s a lot more to it than that. So, tap the button below to see the deal for yourself or keep reading to see more about the OnePlus Watch 2’s battery life, what other features it has, and why we think this is one of the best smartwatch deals out there right now.

Why you should buy the OnePlus Watch 2

If, like Mark Jansen, you find that the “batteries tend to suck” on even the best smartwatches, you’re probably still going to love the battery life of the OnePlus Watch 2. In our review of the OnePlus Watch 3, the watch that killed other smartwatches for Jansen, we found that it gave about “four full days of use on a single charge.” The OnePlus Watch 2 has a “100 hours” battery life claim, but what did we really find when using it? Our OnePlus Watch 2 review find that in-the-field usage didn’t quite reach 100 hours, but still said you can “easily expect three (or more) days of use per charge” and highlights the Power Save mode which extends the watch’s battery life by literal days in exchange for not having an always-on display, Wear OS apps, or Google Assistant. If the battery life of the OnePlus Watch 3 is what excites you the most about it, use this deal as a chance to reexplore the OnePlus Watch 2.

And of course, there’s more to a watch than battery life. The OnePlus Watch 2 does sleep tracking, blood oxygen tracking (something not all Apple watches are even allowed to do anymore), and it has a whole host of exercise modes with sports ranging from your standard jog to a badminton game. You can get your data in a no-frills app that comes at you subscription-free, another fine bonus.

And the final thing to like about the OnePlus Watch 2? It’s low price on Amazon right now. Usually this watch would retail for $300, but this deal gets it in your hands for $210. That’s a savings of $90 if you buy now. Be sure to tap the button below to make sure you get this deal while you still can.

