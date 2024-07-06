 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save up to $1,050 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

By
Recent apps view on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’ve been shopping around for an awesome tablet, we think you’re going to love this Samsung deal we dug up: While the promotion lasts, you’ll be able to take home the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $1,050. That’s $150 off its normal price, but this isn’t just your regular Samsung deal. When you combine this offer with an eligible Samsung tablet trade-in, you can add up to $900 of additional credit to put toward the S9 Ultra.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Whether you’re a casual tablet-user or a working professional who uses this type of device as part of your everyday arsenal, the S9 Ultra is a powerful and feature-packed tablet. The version of the S9 Ultra we’re talking about runs on the Android 13 OS. The processor is the almighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which runs on 12GB of RAM. Out of the box, you’ll get 256GB of internal storage, which should be sufficient for most tablet users. If you need more storage, you could always look at some of the great SSD deals we found this week.

The S9 Ultra is the type of tablet you can use just about anywhere. The 14.6-inch screen delivers exceptional HD quality when watching movies and shows, and its two 12MP lenses capture some truly mesmerizing photos and videos. And with a 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll be able to use the S9 Ultra for gaming purposes; though it won’t deliver the same results as a true gaming PC.

Delivering peak brightness levels of 930 nits, you’re better off indoors than exposing the tablet to direct-outdoor sunlight, though it can still hold its own in these not-so-ideal conditions. On a full charge, the S9 Ultra brings about 9.5 hours to the table, and comes with a 45W charger. Even if you don’t have the charger on hand, the S9 Ultra should last an entire workday. 

We see Samsung tablet deals all the time, but this Samsung one is quite the exceptional offer. Again, for a limited save, you can save $150 on the purchase of an all-new Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra, and can get up to $900 toward the S9 when trading in an older Samsung tablet.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 while it’s on sale and get buds for $100
The side and bezel on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

There is a lot to love about smartwatches, especially if you're the sort of person who wants to get away from having to look at a screen constantly. Luckily, there are a ton of smartwatches to pick from, but if you're in the Samsung ecosystem, then you probably want to grab yourself a Samsung Galaxy Watch, and the latest is the Watch 6. Of course, it is a bit pricey, usually going for $450, but you can get it today from Samsung for just $370, and you can even get up to $250 of trade-in value on top of that. As if that wasn't enough, if you buy the Watch 6 from Samsung, you can also nab yourself a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro for just $100, rather than the usual $230.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
When the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 came out, it felt like a bit of a letdown given that there wasn't a huge improvement over the Watch 4, but this time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is quite an upgrade and the perfect time to jump in if you've been on the fence. For example, it has much smaller bezels, so you see more of the screen, and the overall watch is more comfortable to wear, while the sensor underneath has been redesigned to make better contact for more precise measurements. The new Watch OS, with Samsung's own One UI draped over it, is very snappy and has some pretty smooth performance, while the health tracking has also gotten a couple of solid upgrades, with a return of the Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor, which can tell you things like BMI and body water.

Read more
The 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a $60 price cut today
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the Samsung Health app.

We’re always on the lookout for Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, so we couldn’t help but bring this exciting Best Buy promo to your attention. Right now, you can pick up a 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $240. Normally priced at $300, not only will you be saving yourself a few bucks, but you’ll also be nabbing one of the best wearables on the market. 

Why you should buy the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Smartwatch deals are everywhere, and when it comes to markdowns, Samsung is fiercely competitive. Powered by the Samsung Exynos W930 1.4GHz chip and the latest version of Samsung’s Wear OS, from one screen to the next, the UI and navigation are as smooth and intuitive as ever. 

Read more
How to get $800 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
The Z Fold 5 being half folded.

For some of the best phone deals, go straight to the source and check out what Samsung has to offer. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,000 instead of $1,800. All you need to do is make sure that you have an eligible phone to trade in. That means in some cases you may get a smaller discount, but it’s definitely worth checking out how much your phone is worth so you can scoop up one of the better foldable phone deals. Here’s what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has to offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
We loved the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 when we reviewed it in 2023 and it currently tops our list of the best folding phones around. It has a similar design to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 before it, but it’s more refined. It’s much lighter and thinner, while it has a hinge design which folds completely flat meaning there’s no more gap between the displays at the hinge. It all feels far classier and more polished.

Read more