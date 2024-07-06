Save up to $1,050 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

If you’ve been shopping around for an awesome tablet, we think you’re going to love this Samsung deal we dug up: While the promotion lasts, you’ll be able to take home the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $1,050. That’s $150 off its normal price, but this isn’t just your regular Samsung deal. When you combine this offer with an eligible Samsung tablet trade-in, you can add up to $900 of additional credit to put toward the S9 Ultra.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Whether you’re a casual tablet-user or a working professional who uses this type of device as part of your everyday arsenal, the S9 Ultra is a powerful and feature-packed tablet. The version of the S9 Ultra we’re talking about runs on the Android 13 OS. The processor is the almighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which runs on 12GB of RAM. Out of the box, you’ll get 256GB of internal storage, which should be sufficient for most tablet users. If you need more storage, you could always look at some of the great SSD deals we found this week.

The S9 Ultra is the type of tablet you can use just about anywhere. The 14.6-inch screen delivers exceptional HD quality when watching movies and shows, and its two 12MP lenses capture some truly mesmerizing photos and videos. And with a 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll be able to use the S9 Ultra for gaming purposes; though it won’t deliver the same results as a true gaming PC.

Delivering peak brightness levels of 930 nits, you’re better off indoors than exposing the tablet to direct-outdoor sunlight, though it can still hold its own in these not-so-ideal conditions. On a full charge, the S9 Ultra brings about 9.5 hours to the table, and comes with a 45W charger. Even if you don’t have the charger on hand, the S9 Ultra should last an entire workday.

We see Samsung tablet deals all the time, but this Samsung one is quite the exceptional offer. Again, for a limited save, you can save $150 on the purchase of an all-new Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra, and can get up to $900 toward the S9 when trading in an older Samsung tablet.