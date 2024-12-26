These are all the Macs that are expected to launch in 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents M4 MacBook Air M4 Mac Studio M4 Mac Pro M5 MacBook Pro iMac Pro Vision Pro 2

We just got a fresh delivery of Macs in November with the M4 MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini — and there’s plenty more to come in 2025. If you’re wondering which Mac to buy and when to buy it, you’ll need to know the latest rumors on what’s coming in 2025. Buckle up, because there’s a lot.

We expect Apple to complete its full M4 update for the Mac lineup during the first half of the year and introduce the first M5 products toward the end of the year. If we’re lucky, we may even get a few surprises along the way.

Recommended Videos

M4 MacBook Air

The first product we’re getting next year is the M4 MacBook Air. It was originally expected to launch in the spring alongside a few iPad and iPhone products, but according to the latest information from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, we could be seeing it even earlier.

Thanks to the accidental references to two 2025 MacBook Air models included in the macOS Sequoia 15.2 update this month, we know for sure that these Macs are coming. Like the M4 MacBook Pro, however, we’re not expecting any major design updates for these models — it will essentially be an M3 MacBook Air refitted with an M4 chip.

Will there be any other surprises to the update? We’ll have to wait and see, but if the rumors are true, it could land sometime as early as January.

M4 Mac Studio

The current Mac Studio has an M2 Ultra chip and it’s feeling pretty old — especially because the new M4 Pro Mac mini can beat it in some benchmarks. Luckily, an update is on the way around summer 2025, and it will be skipping the M3 chip and jumping straight to the M4 Max and yet-to-be-announced M4 Ultra.

With the highest-end M4 chip fueling it, we’re expecting some serious power from the new Mac Studio, but we don’t know much more than that. With a full two years between refreshes, it’s more likely that this Mac will come with some new features or design updates, but we don’t have any concrete information yet.

M4 Mac Pro

The Mac Pro is another model currently equipped with the aging M2 Ultra, and since it’s meant to be the most powerful Mac available, it definitely needs an update. We haven’t heard much about the M4 Mac Pro except that Gurman thinks it will launch in the second half of 2025 and sport an M4 Ultra chip. This comes after a report that indicated that a more powerful M4 Extreme chip was canned for a future Mac Pro, so Apple’s most high-end desktop looks like it will stick with the M4 Ultra.

Since Apple Intelligence is currently pushing its way into everything, it might be wise to expect an upgraded neural engine as well. The Pro Display XDR might be getting an update too, but some rumors suggest that it won’t be releasing alongside the Mac Pro and will instead arrive in early 2026.

M5 MacBook Pro

The M5 chip is expected to have a staggered release, much like that of the M4, with the first products coming at the end of next year and the bulk coming in 2026. That means the MacBook Pro should get revamped with an M5 chip in around October or November 2025, in keeping with how the refreshes have rolled out in years past.

It’s way too early to expect any details on this model, but since the M4 MacBook Pro came with zero design changes, we think we deserve something a little more exciting this time (though there are already rumors to the contrary). Hopefully, industry experts like Gurman will provide us with plenty of new information over the course of next year.

The overhaul of the MacBook Pro is still rumored to not launch until at least 2026, hopefully with the introduction of an OLED MacBook Pro and a thinner chassis. But again, that’s probably not happening in 2025.

iMac Pro

While the awesome color lineup of the M4 iMacs got plenty of people excited, many are still yearning for the return of a larger, more powerful variant. While we don’t have a lot of solid information on this one, Gurman has suggested that Apple is still “exploring” the idea of bringing back the iMac Pro or a larger version of the iMac. There is a small chance that Apple could surprise us with a 2025 release, and launch an iMac Pro with options for an M5 Pro and M5 Max, but it seems more likely that we’ll have to wait longer.

Until then, the company seems happy to leave the replacement as a combination of the Mac mini or Mac Studio with the Apple Studio Display. That’s despite the fact that the Apple Studio Display still costs $1,600 on its own, even though you can buy OLED monitors for almost half the price.

There haven’t been any rumors of an M5 iMac or Mac mini, but if Apple continues its upgrade cycle this year, the M5 would come to the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini at the same time. It’s not for sure, though, since the Mac mini missed the M3 refresh in 2023 and the iMac missed the M2 refresh in 2022.

Vision Pro 2

Lastly, there have been a few rumors that Apple will introduce the next evolution of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. Reports have indicated that Apple is working on both a proper Vision Pro 2 that advances the premium nature of the current model and a more affordable option that would just be called the Apple Vision. It’s possible that one or both of these could launch in late 2025.

That might sound like a fairly quick follow-up to a product that hasn’t exactly been a commercial hit. The original Vision Pro was announced at WWDC 2023 but only launched in February 2024. However, Apple may want to try and quickly build back momentum, especially since 2025 is looking to be a big year for XR headsets in general.

While we don’t know which headset will launch in 2025 (if any), whatever we eventually get is expected to launch with an M5 chip and Apple Intelligence capabilities.