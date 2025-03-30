 Skip to main content
The long overdue MacBook Pro design refresh might land in 2026

By
MacBook Pro
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

Apple likes to stick around with each product design refresh for at least a few generations. Take for example the M4 MacBook Pro, which is still carrying the same design language that was first introduced atop the M1 series models back in 2021.

Things could finally change next year. “In terms of major new Mac designs, I don’t expect the MacBook Pro to get an overhaul until around 2026 — when the M6 model is due to come out,” says a Bloomberg report.

Apple is currently working on refreshed MacBook Air and Pro models with M5-series processors. They might, however, stick with the same aesthetic formula as their respective M4-series counterparts. It’s not bad, but not without its flaws either.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip seen from behind.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

“It’s no joke to lug around. Some will appreciate the extra screen real estate, no doubt, but there’s definitely a trade-off in mobility,” said Digital Trends’ review of the current-gen MacBook Pro.

“The one eyesore in the whole experience to me is still the notch in the display. I find it quite ugly and intrusive, and the way it cuts into the menu bar can be clumsy, especially on the 14-inch model,” the review adds.

What to expect from redesigned a MacBook Pro?

The long-rumored design refresh could finally hit the shelves in 2026. And it could be a big one from multiple perspectives. It could be thinner and lighter, but more importantly, it might phase out the mini-LED panel in favor of OLED screens.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 top down view showing keyboard and touchpad.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Most importantly, Apple is expected to get rid of the ugly boat-shaped notch, that was first introduced on the iPhone X, and subsequently made its way to Apple’s laptops, starting in 2021.

Rumors suggest a hole-cut in the screen for the M6 silicon laptop, but we’re not sure whether it will be the full Dynamic Island experience similar to the current-gen iPhones. A touch-sensitive display, however, remains a topic of hot debate.

Will Apple finally bring cellular connectivity to the MacBook, now that it has already put an in-house modem inside the iPhone 16e and plans to do the same for the iPads, as well? Only time will tell, but I would definitely love the convenience.

