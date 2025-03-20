Apple silicon has made the MacBook Pro a consumer favorite

Apple’s computer lineup has greatly benefitted from its update to the M4 chip in 2024. The brand introduced the M4 MacBook Pro and iMac lines in the last year– and research has further indicated that Apple’s decision to shift from Intel processors to proprietary silicon was a solid move. It has made consumers favor Apple laptops more.

According to statistics from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), MacBook form factors, in either MacBook Pro or MacBook Air made up 86% of Apple’s PC market share in 2024. Consumers especially favored the M4 MacBook Pro at a rate of 53%, while 33% of MacBook Air models shipped during the year, and 14% of iMac models. These figures vary only slightly from the year prior; however, CIRP noted that Apple appears to have weathered any fluctuations that may have occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the MacBook Pro has had consistently higher shipments among the M-series devices between 2020 and 2024 but only inched above 50% shipments in 2023.

After introducing the M-series chip in 2020, the reception to its changes has been largely strong, with boosts to performance and battery efficiency being among the top accolades of the specifications revamp, Apple Insider noted.

Between the different models in the Mac lines, consumers have come to especially favor the MacBook Pro lineup due to the high-performance similarity to the iMac, as well as the portability aspect of the laptop form factor. The higher-price tier of the Pro line has not been a deterrent for consumers purchasing this model. Especially as sales and discounts become more prevalent with more time spent on the market, Wccftech noted.

The M4 MacBook Pro launched in October 2024, but now its 14-inch model is discounted on Amazon by $200, selling for $1,400, the publication added.

The M4 MacBook Air was introduced in early 2025, and while Apple claims it is the most powerful MacBook Air ever released, there are no shipment figures for the laptop. So, it remains to be seen how consumers will receive the device. However, reviews for the device have been positive.