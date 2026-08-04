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Apple is finally bringing one of my favorite Continuity features to Windows

Your iPhone and Windows PC could soon share a clipboard.

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Apple Universal Clipboard feature
Apple Universal Clipboard Apple

I recently wrote about Apple’s Continuity features and how they play a big role in keeping me trapped inside the Apple ecosystem. One of the smallest but most-used and favorite Continuity features is the Universal Clipboard, which lets me copy and paste text and files between multiple Apple devices. 

Now, it seems that feature is finally coming to Windows PCs. As per MacRumors, Apple is reportedly working on letting you copy something on your iPhone and paste it straight into a Windows PC, no third-party app required. 

Why is Apple finally doing this?

Apple is not doing this out of the goodness of their hearts. Microsoft submitted a request through Apple’s EU interoperability program, a channel Apple built to comply with the Digital Markets Act. Apple began reviewing the ask in March and returned with a project plan by June 26.

using universal clipboard feature on Mac
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

According to Microsoft, the idea is simple. You copy text or other content on your iPhone, and it should show up ready to paste on your Windows PC, and the other way around too. It shouldn’t require a third-party app to get this to work. Basically, they want what Apple offers to its iPhone and Mac users. And thanks to the EU’s strict policies, Apple had to comply. 

How would Apple make this work?

Apple’s proposed fix leans on a familiar tool, AccessorySetupKit, the same system it already uses for pairing third-party wearables in the EU. You would give your paired Windows PC one-time permission to receive content from your iPhone’s pasteboard, and after that, the syncing should work in the background.

When can you actually use it?

Don’t hold your breath. Apple says building this out is a major engineering task, and it doesn’t expect to wrap up until fall 2027. Even then, it will land in a developer beta first, so regular users might not see it until early 2028.

iOS 26.3 Notification Forwarding screenshot on blue background.
MacRumors

There is also a good chance this feature will be limited to the EU, similar to how Apple rolled out wearable pairing and notification forwarding for third-party accessories only in Europe so far. Some DMA features do eventually go global, so it isn’t impossible. For now, this is still just a plan on paper, but it’s a promising one.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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