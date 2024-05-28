 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

You’ll soon be able to control your Chromebook with just your face

By
Project Gameface being used to write an email.
Google

Chromebooks have AI too. Google’s recent comments on its AI advances arrived between Microsoft’s big Copilot+ announcement and the forthcoming Apple AI news. In addition to outlining a few new AI features that are now available for Google’s Chromebook Plus line of laptops, Google previewed a fascinating feature coming later that would let you control the entirety of your Chromebook with just your face.

Using computer vision and the webcam built into your Chromebook, you’ll soon be able to talk to it, move your face, and make hand gestures to control your Chromebook. Google calls it Project Gameface, and it’s being built right into ChromeOS. The feature was originally announced via a blog post on May 10, and is aimed at creating a “hands-free, AI-powered gaming mouse,” but now it’s being expanded and is officially coming to Chromebooks.

Recommended Videos

In settings, you can set specific head movements and facial gestures captured from the camera to do things like left click, reset the cursor to center, scroll with the mouse, activate the keyboard, and more. The types of facial gestures you can use, meanwhile, include opening your mouth, smiling, looking in different directions, or raising the eyebrows. You can even customize a “gesture size,” to be even more inclusive of the specific needs of users.

A screenshot of the settings open for Project Gameface.
Google
Google seems to be adding gestures into the mix, and now you’ll be able to accomplish many more tasks with Project Gameface. According to the update, you’ll be able to do things like send emails, use apps, and browse the web without touching your keyboard or screen. If you can do all that, we have to assume Google has added even more ways of controlling the device. It also doesn’t require downloading software and should — in theory — work across apps, services, and websites.

Google admits that it’s still “early in this project,” so we don’t yet know when this feature will roll out.

Interestingly, Apple recently announced eye tracking for the iPad as a similar way to improve accessibility and allow for a more hands-free ways of interacting with devices.

Beyond updates to Project Gameface, Google has announced it’s also working on a few other upcoming AI features. With Gemini right on the device, you’ll soon be able to do live translate and transcriptions from videos and video calls. Gemini will also be able to do something called “Help me read and understand,” which is a way of getting summaries of or asking questions about particular articles or pages. Lastly, you’ll be able to log into your Chromebook and get prompted to pick things up where you left off, with all opened apps and websites grouped together just as they were in just one click.

These new features would, in theory, need to be run on a device’s neural processing unit (NPU), which very few new Chromebooks actually have.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
We may have just learned how Apple will compete with ChatGPT
An iPhone on a table with the Siri activation animation playing on the screen.

As we approach Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the rumor mill has been abuzz with claims over Apple’s future artificial intelligence (AI) plans. Well, there have just been a couple of major developments that shed some light on what Apple could eventually reveal to the world, and you might be surprised at what Apple is apparently working on.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is in talks with Google to infuse its Gemini generative AI tool into Apple’s systems and has also considered enlisting ChatGPT’s help instead. The move with Google has the potential to completely change how the Mac, iPhone, and other Apple devices work on a day-to-day basis, but it could come under severe regulatory scrutiny.

Read more
Meta will delete your Quest account (and games) unless you update soon
The Oculus Quest 2 in use.

Meta will delete your Oculus account on March 29, 2024, if you're still using the old Quest login method. If you're a longtime Quest 2 owner, you might have a big library of VR games at risk.

This shouldn't come as a surprise. Meta started moving people away from Oculus to a Facebook account as far back as 2020. That move was met with resistance and Meta removed the requirement for Quest users to sign in with Facebook, allowing the use of a Meta account instead.

Read more
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro: don’t make a mistake you’ll regret
The MacBook Pro open on a table in front of a couch.

When it comes to the best Apple laptops, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the true flagship model. It contains the fastest chips, the most storage, and the largest and most impressive display. It’s also the most expensive MacBook Pro, easily costing you thousands of dollars with just a few upgraded components.

That makes it tricky to work out how you should configure it and which version you should buy. There may only be three main choices you have to make -- the chip, the memory and the storage -- but each one carries a lot of weight. It’s important to make the right decision when you pull the trigger.

Read more