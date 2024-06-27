Your Google Chrome app is getting 5 helpful new features

The Google Chrome app for iOS and Android is introducing numerous new features to make searching in Chrome easier than ever. These features are either going live now with the latest Google Chrome app update or launching on the iPhone 15, Galaxy S24, and other devices later this year.

Google is introducing additional Chrome Actions to help you find local places. When searching for a restaurant, you will see shortcut buttons in the search results that allow you to call the restaurant, get directions, and access reviews. Android users can access this new feature in Chrome now, while iOS users must wait for a fall update.

Google Chrome for Android and iOS is also getting a new feature that suggests shortcuts for added personalization. For instance, if you typically search for “tickets” to find available concert tickets on the Ticketmaster website, the Ticketmaster website will now have a higher ranking in your search results.

The latest Chrome update has also added a redesigned address bar for Android tablets and iPads. The refresh aligns with Google’s Material You design language and uses larger displays. Moreover, when using the address bar, the website is always visible below the drop-down when you decide to return to it.

The most recent Google Chrome update has also added trending search suggestions to the address bar in iOS, a feature already available on Android. When you tap the address bar from the New Tab page, trends will show below your recent searches.

Finally, Chrome’s Discover Feed now includes new live sports cards that make tracking your favorite teams easier. The cards automatically update with the latest happenings on the field or court.

While these aren’t game-changing new features on their own, we’re all for anything to make web browsing a bit easier. When you add all of these things together, that’s exactly what they should do.

