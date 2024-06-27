 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Your Google Chrome app is getting 5 helpful new features

By
An Android phone showing Android 15.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

The Google Chrome app for iOS and Android is introducing numerous new features to make searching in Chrome easier than ever. These features are either going live now with the latest Google Chrome app update or launching on the iPhone 15, Galaxy S24, and other devices later this year.

Google is introducing additional Chrome Actions to help you find local places. When searching for a restaurant, you will see shortcut buttons in the search results that allow you to call the restaurant, get directions, and access reviews. Android users can access this new feature in Chrome now, while iOS users must wait for a fall update.

New shortcut suggestions on Google Chrome.
Google

Google Chrome for Android and iOS is also getting a new feature that suggests shortcuts for added personalization. For instance, if you typically search for “tickets” to find available concert tickets on the Ticketmaster website, the Ticketmaster website will now have a higher ranking in your search results.

Redesigned address bar in Google Chrome on tablets.
Google

The latest Chrome update has also added a redesigned address bar for Android tablets and iPads. The refresh aligns with Google’s Material You design language and uses larger displays. Moreover, when using the address bar, the website is always visible below the drop-down when you decide to return to it.

Recommended Videos

The most recent Google Chrome update has also added trending search suggestions to the address bar in iOS, a feature already available on Android. When you tap the address bar from the New Tab page, trends will show below your recent searches.

Finally, Chrome’s Discover Feed now includes new live sports cards that make tracking your favorite teams easier. The cards automatically update with the latest happenings on the field or court.

While these aren’t game-changing new features on their own, we’re all for anything to make web browsing a bit easier. When you add all of these things together, that’s exactly what they should do.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
I can’t wait to make my iPhone look like Android with iOS 18
An iPhone home screen with iOS 18.

Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote was quite a spectacle. It showed off a ton of new features coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, with most of it being powered with Apple Intelligence -- Apple’s own brand of AI.

But there were some other non-AI features, too, including some much-needed changes to the iPhone's home screen. It’s been a while since Apple really overhauled the home screen, the last time being iOS 14 and the ability to add widgets and create custom app icons through Shortcuts. With iOS 18, users can further customize their home screen with new ways to rearrange apps and widgets, plus the ability to theme app icons like never before.

Read more
Want to use Apple’s AI features? Make sure you have one of these iPhones
Blue Titanium (left) and Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pros on a concrete bench.

Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote was one of its biggest in years. Not only did we see some big changes coming to iOS 18, like new ways to customize your home screen even more but we are also getting a ton of new AI features.

Apple Intelligence, as Apple calls it, is a suite of powerful AI tools that will help make your life even easier. From new writing tools and summarization features to image generation and even creating any emoji you’d ever need, Apple Intelligence definitely looks impressive.

Read more
Every new iMessage feature coming to your iPhone in iOS 18
Screenshots of various new iMessage features in iOS 18.

During Apple's recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote, Apple unveiled iOS 18 and its extensive new features. One area that will undergo significant changes is the Messages app.

The Messages app is no stranger to anyone with an iPhone. It's been on the iPhone since the first model in 2007, is home to all of your iMessage conversations, and also helps you keep in touch with Android users via SMS texts. Now, iOS 18 is going to overhaul it with some fairly big changes, all of which we've outlined below.
Scheduled messages

Read more