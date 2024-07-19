Back-to-school shopping? This is the Chromebook deal you want

With Amazon Prime Day in the near past, the next major sales event is going to be the back-to-school season. We’re going to start seeing a lot of student laptop deals, along with plenty of other must-have gadgets for matriculating youths; including phones, tablets, and earbuds. Of course, there’s nothing more important than a fast and reliable PC for school, and our pals at Best Buy are offering a major markdown on a fantastic Asus Chromebook.

The model we’re referring to is the Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 Laptop with Google AI. Normally, you’d be spending $500 for this Chrome OS-powered device, but Best Buy is selling it for only $350. There’s a good chance these savings will only last the rest of this week though, so if this sounds like a great sale to you, act fast!

Why you should buy the Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402

We typically see lower-cost Chromebooks getting paired with low-performance processors. And while this isn’t to say that an Intel Celeron can’t get the job done, the fact that the CX3402 is equipped with an Intel Core i5 definitely puts a smile on our faces. With integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 8GB of RAM, this laptop can handle just about anything a student could throw at it; whether that be word processing, web browsing, watching HD movies, or some light photo editing.

The 14-inch HD display gets up to 250 nits for peak brightness, so this may not be the best laptop to use outside on a sunny day. With controlled ambient lighting though, the CX3402 manages to deliver a colorful and detailed picture. The built-in HD webcam is a nice compliment to the screen too, and a great way to confer with peers and professors if you’re taking online courses with a video element. On a full charge, you can expect up to eight hours of battery life.

As for storage, you’ll be working with 128GB. That’s not a big byte trove for local storage, so if you need more, we recommend checking out some of the external hard drive deals we’ve been digging up. As a final bonus, we’re also pleased that Asus decided to give users a free year of Google AI services.

These types of laptop deals are the ones that everyone’s going to be seeking over the next few weeks. That being said, if you have the funds now, we suggest buying before the crowds emerge and the deal ends. Save $150 when you purchase the Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 from Best Buy today!