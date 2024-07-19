 Skip to main content
Back-to-school shopping? This is the Chromebook deal you want

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 laptop.
Asus

With Amazon Prime Day in the near past, the next major sales event is going to be the back-to-school season. We’re going to start seeing a lot of student laptop deals, along with plenty of other must-have gadgets for matriculating youths; including phones, tablets, and earbuds. Of course, there’s nothing more important than a fast and reliable PC for school, and our pals at Best Buy are offering a major markdown on a fantastic Asus Chromebook.

The model we’re referring to is the Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 Laptop with Google AI. Normally, you’d be spending $500 for this Chrome OS-powered device, but Best Buy is selling it for only $350. There’s a good chance these savings will only last the rest of this week though, so if this sounds like a great sale to you, act fast!

Why you should buy the Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402

We typically see lower-cost Chromebooks getting paired with low-performance processors. And while this isn’t to say that an Intel Celeron can’t get the job done, the fact that the CX3402 is equipped with an Intel Core i5 definitely puts a smile on our faces. With integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 8GB of RAM, this laptop can handle just about anything a student could throw at it; whether that be word processing, web browsing, watching HD movies, or some light photo editing. 

The 14-inch HD display gets up to 250 nits for peak brightness, so this may not be the best laptop to use outside on a sunny day. With controlled ambient lighting though, the CX3402 manages to deliver a colorful and detailed picture. The built-in HD webcam is a nice compliment to the screen too, and a great way to confer with peers and professors if you’re taking online courses with a video element. On a full charge, you can expect up to eight hours of battery life.

As for storage, you’ll be working with 128GB. That’s not a big byte trove for local storage, so if you need more, we recommend checking out some of the external hard drive deals we’ve been digging up. As a final bonus, we’re also pleased that Asus decided to give users a free year of Google AI services. 

These types of laptop deals are the ones that everyone’s going to be seeking over the next few weeks. That being said, if you have the funds now, we suggest buying before the crowds emerge and the deal ends. Save $150 when you purchase the Asus Chromebook Plus CX3402 from Best Buy today!

Best Buy laptop deals: Cheap laptops starting at $150
Apple M1 MacBook Air open on a desk with plants in the background.

Best Buy is one of the best retailers to shop if you’ve got an eye out for some of the best laptop deals. Whether you’re looking for something high end or more entry level, Best Buy likely has a laptop that’s perfectly priced for you. The Best Buy laptop deals going on right now include Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and even MacBook deals. With so much to choose from we thought we’d narrow down all of the Best Buy deals worth taking a look at. Reading onward you’ll find all the details you need in order to save on a new laptop at Best Buy, and if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for you can find some laptop deals among the current Amazon deals and Walmart deals as well.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $150, was $250

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a great alternative to the best budget laptops. It’s hard to beat this price tag when it comes to a Lenovo laptop, and even at this price point, the IdeaPad 1 doesn’t hold back on features. It has 14-inch HD display that’s great for binge watching on, and it’s about as portable as most laptops get, coming in at just over three pounds and not much more than half an inch thick. You’re able to connect an HD monitor to this laptop via HDMI connection, and a built-in webcam with privacy shutter and dual array microphone makes it a great way to keep in touch with family, friends, and colleagues.

Read more
Best Chromebook deals: Cheap computers starting at $46
HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook front view showing display and keyboard deck.

There is a lot to love about Windows laptops, but as an operating system, they tend to be resource-hungry, which also means that laptops with low specifications tend to suffer a lot in terms of performance. While you certainly don't have to get the best laptops to get a good Windows device, there is another option in the form of Chromebooks. These run on ChromeOS, which is a lighter operating system made by Google and is within the Google ecosystem, and that means that you don't have to have powerful hardware to get better performance. In fact, even some of the best Chromebooks don't tend to have the latest CPUs because they don't need them as much as a traditional laptop.

To that end, we've collected our favorite Chromebook deals below, and you'll see there is a lot of crossover with some of our other roundups, such as the HP laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, and Lenovo laptop deals, so you may want to check those out too.
HP Chromebook 11A G6 Education Edition -- $51, was $244

Read more
Best Antivirus Deals: Protect your PC or Mac from just $25
norton 360 deluxe with lifelock deal best buy december 2021 antivirus shutterstock stock image

There is a lot of software out there that can be dangerous and malicious, and if you're the sort of person who regularly worries about their computer's security, then you should probably grab yourself an antivirus. If you've recently grabbed one of several desktop deals or laptop deals floating about due to the recent sales, you may also want to consider the antivirus deals below. A lot of these offer a suite of tools to keep you safe, from malware scanners, to VPNs that allow you to connect a bit more safely on the internet.
NortonLifeLock 360 Deluxe -- $25, was $90

Norton products are a firm fixture amongst the best antivirus software for good reason. They're simple to use and typically cover all the devices you could need to protect. In the case of NortonLifeLock, you get so much more than just antivirus protection too. The software package covers up to five devices at once meaning it will happily work on your Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS systems all at once without a problem. That means all your devices will be regularly monitored for any nefarious files or any other potential issues relating to malware or similar. Real-time protection means there's nothing you need to do other than keep an eye out for any alerts from the service. It's great peace of mind but Norton LifeLock 360 Deluxe goes further than that.

Read more