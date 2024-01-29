 Skip to main content
How to cast Meta Quest 3 to a TV

Billy Givens
By

The whole point of VR is to be surrounded by an environment, but because of the single-user nature of the experience, others around you could feel left out. Luckily, you can cast your Meta Quest 3 (or Quest 2 or Quest Pro) to other devices, including Chromecast-enabled televisions, making it so that your friends or family can watch your games, video content, and more alongside you.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Meta Quest 3

  • A Chromecast or Chromecast-enabled television

A profile shot shows Alan Truly wearing the Meta Quest 3.
Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

How to cast Meta Quest 3 to a TV

Before beginning the casting process, be sure you've downloaded the Meta Quest app to your phone and are logged in to your Meta account. You'll also need to ensure that your Quest 3, phone, and television are all connected to the same Wi-Fi network or you'll be unable to cast to those additional devices. When you're all set, proceed with the below instructions to begin casting your Quest 3 to a television.

Step 1: Turn on your Quest 3 and wait for it to load the main menu.

Step 2: When you reach the main menu, select Camera from the bar at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Select Cast from this next menu.

Step 4: Next, you'll see a list of devices show up. Choose the television (or Chromecast) you want to cast to and wait a moment for it to begin. If you don't see your television on the list, that means either it isn't compatible or it isn't connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Having followed these steps, you should notice that the television you've chosen will now display what you're seeing within the headset so that others can watch alongside you. Just be aware that personal content could be shown during this process, so be mindful of any private information you may not want anyone to see.

Step 5: To stop casting, just go back into the Camera menu, select Cast again, and finally, Stop Casting.

