Today only: Grab an Acer Chromebook for $160 at Best Buy

Chromebook deals are going to start cropping up all over the place as we inch ever closer to the back-to-school season. Of course, some of these promos are better than others, and it’s up to us to track down the best sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and computer companies themselves. Speaking of which: Best Buy deals on computers are particularly good, and we found a Chromebook offering we felt worth mentioning.

While this sale is ongoing, you’ll be able to nab the Acer Chromebook 315 with a laptop sleeve for just $140. Normally priced at $200, that’s a $60 markdown that screams “buy me before the back-to-school rush!”

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 315

Built on Chrome OS, Google’s cost-effective Chromebooks have steadily grown in popularity over the last several years. But beyond the inexpensive price tag, these are some pretty capable machines for small to medium-sized workflows. Powered by an Intel Celeron N2040 with 4GB of RAM and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, the Chromebook 315 is perfect for watching HD movies, browsing multiple webpages, and working with creative programs like Adobe Photoshop and Premiere.

The 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare coating ensures you’ll be able to use the Chromebook 315 just about anywhere. This is especially important if your work or studies require a lot of outdoors time. We’re also pleased that Acer thought to include a laptop sleeve with the Chromebook, a safe and reliable pouch that protects your 315 from dirt and moisture.

On a full charge, the Chromebook 315 should last for around 12.5 hours, which is long enough for most workdays and school days. Your full boot time should be around eight seconds too, which is pretty dang fast for a budget-friendly laptop. You’ll also get 64GB of internal storage and two USB-C ports.

The Acer Chromebook 315 is one of many laptop deals we’ve got our sights on this week. As mentioned, once mid-July rolls around, there’s going to be all kinds of Best Buy deals to take advantage of for returning students; but that’s also when the crowds will be swarming the most. So while you can still avoid the onslaught, save yourself $60 and get the Acer Chromebook 315 today.

