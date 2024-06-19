Grab this HP 2-in-1 Chromebook while it’s $250 off

We see a lot of laptop deals in our line of work. We also see a ton of tablet deals. Of course, a combination of both device types is what we call a 2-in-1 computer, and there’s one sale that’s getting a lot of love at Best Buy right now. Thanks to a $250 discount, you can take home an HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus for only $450. Normally priced at $700, it’s hard to say how long this promo will last.

Why you should buy the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook

Chromebook deals can be found just about anywhere, but we do our best to highlight the sales with the best perks. In the case of the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook, we’re working with an Intel i3-powered machine running off 8GB of RAM. Storage wise, there’s up to 256GB to work with. While this may not be the powerhouse PC you’ll use for Adobe Creative Suite multitasking, it’s strong and reliable enough to be a go-to PC at work, school, or on your living room couch.

The 14-inch WUXGA IPS screen packs in a 1920 x 1200 pixel spread. When you’re using your 2-in-1 outside on a bright, sunny day, the display does a decent job of pushing away glare. And while 250 nits isn’t overly bright, the 178-degree viewing angle means you’ll get the best visuals possible from most vantages. Not to mention the touchscreen is Corning Gorilla Glass, one of the most heavy-duty names in the world of device displays.

With HP’s fast charge capability, you’ll be able to go from 0 to 50% battery in 45 minutes. Even if you forgot your charger at home, this Chromebook should deliver up to 10 hours of performance on a full charge. There’s a 2592 x 1944 webcam that you can use for chatting with friends, family, and colleagues; which includes a camera privacy switch for disabling the Chromebook’s video feed.

Google was also kind enough to throw in an entire year of Google One AI Premium. This also nets you an extra 2TB of cloud storage that you can use as you see fit. It’s hard to say how long this markdown will last, so if you’ve been thinking about a new 2-in-1 Chromebook, your wait could be over. The HP 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus is on sale for $450 while this promo lasts.

