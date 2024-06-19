 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab this HP 2-in-1 Chromebook while it’s $250 off

By
A woman uses the trackpad of the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 touch laptop.
HP

We see a lot of laptop deals in our line of work. We also see a ton of tablet deals. Of course, a combination of both device types is what we call a 2-in-1 computer, and there’s one sale that’s getting a lot of love at Best Buy right now. Thanks to a $250 discount, you can take home an HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus for only $450. Normally priced at $700, it’s hard to say how long this promo will last.

Why you should buy the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook

Chromebook deals can be found just about anywhere, but we do our best to highlight the sales with the best perks. In the case of the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook, we’re working with an Intel i3-powered machine running off 8GB of RAM. Storage wise, there’s up to 256GB to work with. While this may not be the powerhouse PC you’ll use for Adobe Creative Suite multitasking, it’s strong and reliable enough to be a go-to PC at work, school, or on your living room couch.

The 14-inch WUXGA IPS screen packs in a 1920 x 1200 pixel spread. When you’re using your 2-in-1 outside on a bright, sunny day, the display does a decent job of pushing away glare. And while 250 nits isn’t overly bright, the 178-degree viewing angle means you’ll get the best visuals possible from most vantages. Not to mention the touchscreen is Corning Gorilla Glass, one of the most heavy-duty names in the world of device displays.

Related

With HP’s fast charge capability, you’ll be able to go from 0 to 50% battery in 45 minutes. Even if you forgot your charger at home, this Chromebook should deliver up to 10 hours of performance on a full charge. There’s a 2592 x 1944 webcam that you can use for chatting with friends, family, and colleagues; which includes a camera privacy switch for disabling the Chromebook’s video feed.

Google was also kind enough to throw in an entire year of Google One AI Premium. This also nets you an extra 2TB of cloud storage that you can use as you see fit. It’s hard to say how long this markdown will last, so if you’ve been thinking about a new 2-in-1 Chromebook, your wait could be over. The HP 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus is on sale for $450 while this promo lasts.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
One of our favorite gaming laptops is $300 off right now
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

Gamers who need to upgrade their gaming laptop may want to take advantage of Best Buy's offer for one of our favorite devices -- the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. The 2024 release of the gaming laptop is down to $1,300 following a $300 discount on its original price of $1,600, but probably not for long. You wouldn't want to miss out on the savings that you can spend on video games and accessories, so hurry up and complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is capable of running the best PC games without any issues as it's powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It's also got enough space to install several AAA titles in its 1TB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14's premium aluminum chassis provides both style and durability, while its ROG Intelligent Cooling system keeps it running at peak performance even when your gaming sessions has already lasted for several hours.

Read more
Lenovo’s dual-screen Yoga Book 9i laptop is $200 off
The two screens of the Yoga Book 9i open on a table.

If you're looking at laptop deals but there's nothing out there that excites you, you may want to check out the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. It's a dual-screen laptop that's an evolution of 2-in-1 laptops, and if you're interested, you can get it with a $200 discount from Best Buy that slashes its price from $2,000 to $1,800. It's still relatively expensive, but the savings will let you enjoy extra value from this versatile device that opens new opportunities for your productivity and creativity. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual-screen 2-in-1 laptop
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is the first serious attempt at a dual-screen laptop, and it doesn't disappoint. It features a pair of 13.3-inch OLED touchscreens, which are connected by a soundbar hinge that's equipped with a Dolby Atmos speaker system for 360-degree audio. You easily switch between tablet mode, laptop mode, tent mode, and stand mode, with the dual screens functioning as an extended display or the second screen working as a virtual keyboard and touchpad. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i comes with a magnetic keyboard though, which you can use by placing it in front of the laptop so you have access to the two displays, or on top of the second display that leaves enough room for the virtual touchpad.

Read more
Best Buy dropped the price of this HP Envy laptop from $920 to $552
The HP Envy x360 15.6 2023 tent view.

For those who are planning to buy a laptop for work or school, you may want to check out 2-in-1 laptop deals so that you can get more versatility from your new device. We highly recommend the HP Envy x360, which is on sale from Best Buy with a $368 discount that pulls its price down to $552 from $920 originally. If you're interested in taking advantage of this offer, you're going to have be quick in completing your purchase because we're not sure if it will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop
A 2-in-1 laptop combines the convenience of a tablet's touchscreen and the utility of a laptop's keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. These are the benefits of the HP Envy x360, which can easily transform between tablet mode and laptop mode through the 360-degree hinges that attach its body to its 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution. You also have the option of going into tent mode when you're giving presentations or when you want to watch streaming shows without getting distracted by the keyboard.

Read more