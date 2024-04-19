 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals
  4. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A $20 Chromecast with Google TV is perfect for this one reason

Phil Nickinson
By
Chromecast with Google TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Normally, I would never recommend that someone buy a streaming device that tops out at 1080p resolution. Even if you somehow don’t have a 4K TV already — I’m not judging, there are plenty of good reasons — you might well have one in the future. And at that point, it’s better to not have to buy new hardware until absolutely necessary. Just go ahead and spend the extra $30 now for a 4K version.

But it’s hard to say no to a $20 Chromecast with Google TV HD.

Recommended Videos

I wouldn’t use this on my main television. When it comes to the TV I’ll be watching most — whether that’s in the living room, or the bedroom, or wherever — I think it’s worth spending a few extra bucks to get the best streaming device you can afford. Not that everything you ever watch will be available in 4K resolution. And there’s an argument to be made that maybe you won’t even notice the difference. (We’ve long said that a good 1080p stream is better than a bad 4K stream.)

Related

If there’s a single use case that makes sense for a $20 streaming device, it’s this: Put it in your travel bag, and leave it there. Do not take it out when you return home. This is your on-the-go streaming device, and it shall never be more than that.

I’m on the road a fair amount. Whether it’s long distances for work (and fortunately, that’s not as often as it used to be), or shorter regional trips for the kids’ soccer tournaments, I’ve lived out of a bag plenty. The novelty wears off pretty quickly, especially when it comes to the quality of the televisions in the hotel room. The little bit of normalcy that comes with being able to watch your channels on your streaming service of choice goes a long way.

In fact, Chromecast With Google TV (the full 4K version) has lived in my go-bag for a long time. There are a few reasons for that. One is that it’s small. The dongle, remote, and charger don’t take up much space at all. (Kudos to whomever opted for a plug whose prongs fold into the body of the power supply.)

The second reason — and perhaps the most important — is that it doesn’t cost a lot of money. It’s about one-third the cost of my at-home platform of choice, the Apple TV 4K. And the trade-off of not having 4K for a few hours in a hotel is one I’m willing to make. Eventually I’m going to be in a rush to check out and will accidentally leave the Chromecast attached to the hotel-room TV. It hasn’t happened yet, knock on wood. But if and when it does, I’ll only be out $50.

Or, if you take advantage of this $20 Chromecast sale, you’ll only be out a couple Hamiltons.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Don’t like giant ads on Amazon Fire TV? Then don’t buy one
A promo for a show on Amazon Freevee.

Oh, no! A full-screen promotion for a service on the platform you basically got for free! Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

There’s been a little bit of a kerfuffle of late regarding Amazon Fire TV and advertising. Not that it has ads on the home screen, mind you. That’s not exactly new. But, rather, that you’re getting pushed onto a full-screen promo when coming out of sleep mode because you’re landing right atop the featured carousel, which in turns triggers the full-screen ad. Previously, you’d have to click up into the carousel for it to expand.

Read more
Everyone is missing the point on streaming video
App icons on the Apple TV homescreen.

Yes, there are a million ways to watch streaming video. And that's the way it should be. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

There's a tremendous amount of gnashing of teeth anytime a streaming service increases its prices. There's a scramble by media outlets to update SEO-friendly posts and quickly offer alternatives, as if this was all a zero-sum game and you're able to watch the same things on all the services. Or maybe it's time to go back to cable altogether because streaming video is just too darn expensive and it's too hard to find what you want to watch. We're in one of those times in which it feels like all the services are increasing all the prices, to the extent that Engadget has plainly asked "Is streaming even still worth it?"

Read more
Apple TV+ and other Apple One services get a price hike
A hand holding an iPhone with the Apple TV+ and other services in a menu.

Subscribers to Apple TV+ are about to get a big surprise as Apple today raised the price of its Apple TV+ streaming service for the second time in its four-year history, hiking it from $7 to $10 per month. Its annual subscription rate also goes from $69 to $99.

The new prices quietly appeared on the company's website today, but Apple TV+ isn't the only service in its roster to see a price increase: Apple's gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, has gone from $5 per month to $7 per month and its news subscription, Apple News+ goes from $10 per month to $13 per month. This is the first time either of those services has had their prices increased.

Read more