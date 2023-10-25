Apple TV+ and other Apple One services get a price hike

Subscribers to Apple TV+ are about to get a big surprise as Apple today raised the price of its Apple TV+ streaming service for the second time in its four-year history, hiking it from $7 to $10 per month. Its annual subscription rate also goes from $69 to $99.

The new prices quietly appeared on the company’s website today, but Apple TV+ isn’t the only service in its roster to see a price increase: Apple’s gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, has gone from $5 per month to $7 per month and its news subscription, Apple News+ goes from $10 per month to $13 per month. This is the first time either of those services has had their prices increased.

While Apple Music and Fitness+ seem to have dodged the increase, the company’s Apple One bundles that include these services have also had their prices increased. The Individual plan, which includes Apple TV+, 50GB of iCloud storage, Apple Music, and Arcade, goes from $17 per month to $20 per month; the Family plan, which includes the same services but with 200GB of iCloud storage, hits $26 per month from $23 per month; and finally the Premier plan with 2TB of iCloud storage, plus Fitness+ and News+, gets the biggest increase, going from $33 per month to $38 per month.

The price increase has taken effect immediately in the U.S. and other countries, including Canada, which sees Apple TV+ go from $9 to $13 per month ($89 to $129 yearly); Apple Arcade hike up from $6 to $9; and Apple News+ going from $13 to $17 per month.

While it has been rare for Apple to raise the price of Apple TV+ and its other services, it’s less surprising since other streaming services, such as Netflix, have recently increased their rates. Given the success of many of its originally-produced shows, such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Severance, it’s kind of surprising Apple hasn’t done this sooner.

