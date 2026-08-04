 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Passkeys were pushed as a safer future. Hackers have figured out ways to break those synced to Google

Google’s “uncopyable” passkeys may be easier to steal than promised

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
google-lawsuite-AI-Scams
Google

Passkeys have been pushed as the safer successor to passwords. It promised protection from phishing, credential reuse, and password leaks. Google even claims that it cannot be copied or accidentally handed to someone else. But it might not be as secure as the company wants it to be.

Security researchers (Via BleepingComputer) have now found three ways malware can undermine those promises for passkeys synced through Google Password Manager. The techniques, collectively named Pass-ta-key, target Google Password Manager inside Chrome on Windows computers equipped with a Trusted Platform Module. Every attack requires malware to already be running on the victim’s computer.

Recommended Videos

The researchers did not break the cryptography behind passkeys. They exploited weaknesses in device trust, account recovery, onboarding, and how services verify that the user actually unlocked their device.

I can log into my Google account on Windows by using a passkey.
I can log into my Google account on Windows by using a passkey. Digital Trends

Malware can impersonate your trusted computer

The first Pass-ta-key technique lets malware use Chrome’s TPM-backed device identity to request a valid passkey response from Google’s cloud authenticator. It requires no administrator privileges, biometric scan, PIN, device unlock, or interaction from the victim. Google’s service sees the request as coming from a trusted computer and returns the authentication response needed to sign in.

Websites are supposed to check a flag confirming that the user verified their identity. Unit 42 found that GitHub correctly rejected the attack, while eBay accepted it despite supposedly requiring verification. eBay fixed that gap after the researchers reported it.

The more advanced Silver Pass-ta-key attack can force Chrome to register a verification key controlled by the attacker. That key is then treated as proof that the victim entered a PIN or used biometrics, allowing account access from another computer after the original device goes offline.

Google account prompt explaining passkeys.
Digital Trends

The worst attack steals the keys themselves

The Golden Pass-ta-key technique targets the master secret used to encrypt every passkey synced through a Google account. Researchers initially found that Chrome exposed this secret in plain text through its internal FIDO logs. Google removed it from the logs following disclosure. However, Unit 42 says the key still temporarily appears inside Chrome’s process memory during device registration or recovery. Malware can extract it and decrypt the victim’s synced passkeys.

The stolen master key could reportedly expose existing and future passkeys. Unit 42 adds that Google’s current implementation provides no method to rotate or revoke that secret after it has been compromised. Passkeys remain substantially safer against phishing and password leaks. Google’s documentation still accurately describes those advantages. This research shows that malware already inside your computer can attack the infrastructure surrounding the passkey instead.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
Asus and Gigabyte just made your next RTX 50 GPU even more expensive
One canceled order shows exactly how brutal the current market has become for buyers.
asus-nvidia-GeForce-RTX-5060-evo

After weeks of rumors around another round of hikes, Asus and Gigabyte have pulled the plug. They’ve made the impending price hike official, increasing prices across their entire RTX 50 lineup, and even AMD's Radeon RX 9000 cards. 

It’s worth mentioning that both companies already raised prices in January, blaming the ongoing DRAM and NAND memory shortage and surging costs. From what it looks like, things have only gotten worse since. 

Read more
Huawei made an utterly sleek laptop that’s 35% lighter than MacBook Air. Too bad you don’t need it.
The MateBook Pro S weighs less than 800 grams but runs HarmonyOS instead of Windows
Pen, Notebook, Computer

Huawei has made one of the most tempting ultralight laptops most people will probably never consider buying. The new MateBook Pro S weighs just 798 grams in its lightest configuration, making it around 35% lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Air. It is slightly thicker at 11.9mm, but Huawei still managed to fit a larger display and a 54Wh battery inside its magnesium-alloy chassis.

Its color options are pure eye candy, too. The soft pastel finishes immediately reminded me of the MacBook Neo and give the laptop far more personality than the usual sea of silver, gray, and black ultrabooks.

Read more
Wispr Flow launches an AI note-taker that works without joining calls
The new Wispr Flow tool called Notetaker creates live transcripts, summaries, and follow-up notes
Page, Text

Wispr Flow has launched Notetaker, an AI meeting assistant built into its existing Mac app. It can record conversations, show a live transcript, and prepare notes covering decisions, deadlines, assigned work, and unresolved issues.

Wispr Flow is best known for its dictation tool, which turns spoken thoughts into edited text wherever the user is working. Notetaker takes the company beyond voice typing and applies its transcription technology to meetings, interviews, and in-person conversations.

Read more