Console games have gotten really expensive over the past few years, especially as the base price has moved up to $70 from the $60 it used to be. As such, for a lot of people, buying games is mostly relegated to big sales events like Black Friday. And, as you’d expect, Best Buy is having a big Black Friday sale on PS5 games for as low as $10, opening up gaming options if you’ve been on a tight budget. While there are a lot of great PS5 game deals, we’ve collected some of our favorites below, although it’s worth taking a look at all the things on sale yourself using the button below.

What you should buy in the Best Buy game sale

One of the most popular types of games to get discounted in these events is sports games, and you’ll be happy to know that the majority of them have. One of the most popular Madden NFL 24 and that’s been discounted . Another popular one is EA Sports FC 24, which used to be the FIFA game before the FIFA organization pulled the license, and you can grab that for the same . If you’re on a basketball fan, don’t worry, because you’re covered too with the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition, which has been .

If you want something a bit more narratively-driven and open-world Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is going for , and the gold edition is going , so you have a couple of options there. You can also grab the always-excellent God of War Ragnarök, which’s been , and while it’s been out for a while it’s still worth picking up. The same goes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which you’ll love if you’re a Star Wars, and it’s going for the same .

There are also a few other great options that are worth grabbing, like Mortal Kombat 1, which is a bit more expensive but has been . If you’re into horror, the Dead Space remake has also been and is worth picking up if you loved the original. Finally, while it’s a few years old at this point, we’ll always recommend Goat Simulator 3 because you might as well, and it’s . Of course, be sure to check out all the games on sale, as well as the larger Best Buy Black Friday sale, so that you don’t miss out on anything.

