These 2TB PS5 SSDs are easy to install and on sale today!

If you’ve owned a PlayStation 5 for as long as the console has been available, we’re willing to bet your internal SSD is absolutely packed with game files. Lucky for you, adding additional bytes to the PS5 is pretty straightforward, and right now, both Corsair and Seagate are running excellent promos on internal SSDs:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Corsair 2TB MP600 Pro Internal SSD for only $150 ($210 MSRP) through Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg. You’ll also be able to grab the Seagate 2TB Game Drive Internal SSD for just $185 ($260 MSRP) through Best Buy and GameStop.

With a maximum read speed of 7,100Mbps and max write speed of 6,800Mbps, the Corsair 2TB MP600 Pro is one of the best ways to enhance your PS5 load times and overall performance. The M.2 2280 form factor ensures you’ll have no issues installing the SSD in your PS5, and the drive comes with a five-year warranty, too. We’re also big fans of the low-profile heatsink that keeps the peripheral cool and collected (as opposed to fried and not working).

Delivering up to 7,300Mbps read speeds and 6,900Mbps write speeds, the Seagate 2TB Game Drive is officially licensed by Sony, so you’ll have no issues installing it on your PS5. On top of its M.2 2280 form factor and integrated heatsink, this Seagate drive comes with a five-year warranty.

We’re not sure how long these discounts are going to stick around, but we’re willing to bet the prices will be different in just a few days. That said, today could be the best day to save. Take $60 off the Corsair 2TB MP600 Pro Internal SSD and save $75 on the Seagate 2TB Game Drive Internal SSD when you purchase today.

