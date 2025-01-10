 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This PlayStation 5 bundle is on sale with a rare $76 discount — don’t miss it!

By
Good Deal The Sony PS5 Digital Fortnite Bundle on a white abckground.
Sony

Gamers who haven’t bought the PlayStation 5 yet, here’s your chance to get the console with a huge discount. The PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle, which is originally priced at $500, is currently on sale from Walmart with a $76 discount that drops its price to a more affordable $424. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, but given the device’s popularity, we think it will sell out quickly. This is not a time to hesitate — you need to complete your purchase quickly as you won’t always see PS5 deals like this one.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle

The version of the PlayStation 5 in the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle is the PlayStation 5 Slim, which is not only slimmer than the original model as you can guess from its name, but also expands storage space to 1TB from 825GB previously. There’s no other significant difference — you’ll be able to play all of the best PS5 exclusives, and if you’re a fan of Fortnite, you’ll also get codes to access Cobalt Star cosmetic items alongside 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on the free-to-play game. This is also the Disc Edition of the console, which means you have the option of using physical discs or downloading digital titles from the PlayStation Store.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is already out, but the more powerful edition of the console isn’t for everyone. For most gamers, the PlayStation 5 Slim will be more than enough, so you wouldn’t regret going for the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle, especially at this discounted price, instead of shelling out $700 for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Related

The PlayStation 5 rarely appears in gaming deals with a huge discount, so we expect a lot of demand for Walmart’s offer for the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle. From its original price of $500, it’s down to just $424, for savings of $76. Stocks are probably already flying off the shelves, which means you’re going to miss out on this bargain if you don’t hurry with your transaction. Buy the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle right now while the lowered price is still in effect.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Amazon is having a rare sale on PS5 consoles for Prime Big Deal Days
A PS5 sits on a table with a DualSense standing up next to it.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is officially here (happening for just two days on October 8 and 9), and it's bringing some of the best deals on video games, consoles, and accessories you’ll find before Black Friday.

For the first time in Prime Day history, the Sony PlayStation 5 is included in the sale. Fortunately, availability has improved since the release of the PlayStation 5 Slim last Fall, but it’s still rare to find Sony’s top-selling console at a discount.

Read more
Best PS5 game deals: discounts on the best games of 2023
Ellie pets a giraffe in The Last of Us Part I.

Gaming on a console, such as the PlayStation 5, offers a much more plug-and-play experience and is a generally cheaper console than your average gaming PC. That said, you do sort of pay for that with the highest cost of games, as some AAAs can easily hit as high as $70, and that's for the standard edition. Luckily, there are a lot of great video game deals you can take advantage of, which will snag you a PS5 game for a reasonable price. That's why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite P5 game deals below, and they even include some of the best PS5 games and a few classics, so you have some great options across the board.

On the other hand, if you're still window shopping and don't really own a PS5 yet, then be sure to check out these PS5 deals or these wider PlayStation deals for things like accessories.
Deathloop — $25 $60 58% off

Read more
GTA V for PlayStation 5 is only $20 today — normally $40
Riding a bike in Grand Theft Auto V.

If you’re somehow one of the few people left who owns a PS5 but doesn’t own Grand Theft Auto V, this is your chance to do so for a fantastic price. Over at Best Buy, Grand Theft Auto V is currently 50% off, meaning it’s down to $20 for a limited time instead of $40. For many people, this is one of the best PS5 deals ever, as GTA V brings with it dozens of hours of great storytelling, a huge world to explore, and GTA Online -- all of which will keep you hooked for a long time. If you need to know more before you commit to your purchase, keep reading while we take you through everything Grand Theft Auto 5 has to offer.

Why you should buy Grand Theft Auto V
As one of the best PS5 games out there, all you really need to know is that Grand Theft Auto V is a must-own game. We reviewed the original release of Grand Theft Auto V and described it as offering a “beautiful world that is jam-packed with stuff to do” and including “complex characters [who] contribute to a very enjoyable story.”

Read more