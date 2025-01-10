This PlayStation 5 bundle is on sale with a rare $76 discount — don’t miss it!

Gamers who haven’t bought the PlayStation 5 yet, here’s your chance to get the console with a huge discount. The PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle, which is originally priced at $500, is currently on sale from Walmart with a $76 discount that drops its price to a more affordable $424. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, but given the device’s popularity, we think it will sell out quickly. This is not a time to hesitate — you need to complete your purchase quickly as you won’t always see PS5 deals like this one.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle

The version of the PlayStation 5 in the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle is the PlayStation 5 Slim, which is not only slimmer than the original model as you can guess from its name, but also expands storage space to 1TB from 825GB previously. There’s no other significant difference — you’ll be able to play all of the best PS5 exclusives, and if you’re a fan of Fortnite, you’ll also get codes to access Cobalt Star cosmetic items alongside 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on the free-to-play game. This is also the Disc Edition of the console, which means you have the option of using physical discs or downloading digital titles from the PlayStation Store.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is already out, but the more powerful edition of the console isn’t for everyone. For most gamers, the PlayStation 5 Slim will be more than enough, so you wouldn’t regret going for the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle, especially at this discounted price, instead of shelling out $700 for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

