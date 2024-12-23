Get a PlayStation 5 in time for Christmas with this Walmart deal

Want to get the PlayStation 5 with a discount and in time for Christmas? It’s possible with this offer from Walmart for the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition. From its original price of $450, it’s down to $374 for savings of $76. If you place your order right now, you can pick it up today or tomorrow. You or a loved one will be playing on the video game console tomorrow. Time is of the essence though, so we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase immediately to get the plan in motion.

Why you should buy the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition

The Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition is a refresh of the popular video game console. Released in November 2023, it’s a slimmer version of the device that was originally released three years prior, while also adding extra storage — bumping up to 1TB from 825GB. You’ll be able to install more titles, which is particularly important in the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition as it doesn’t come with a disc drive. You can eventually buy the PS5 Digital Edition Disc Drive for an additional $80, but for those who want to avoid the clutter of physical discs, going purely digital would sound like a great idea.

There are no other differences between the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition and the original version of the console, which means you have access to all of the best PS5 games. And with backward compatibility, you can also play most of the best PS4 games. You’ll also get the DualSense controller and all the cables that you need to set up the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition with your TV.

You’ve still got a chance to take advantage of PS5 deals and get the console for Christmas. Walmart is offering a $76 discount on the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition, which brings its price down to just $374 from $450, and you can then choose to pick it up from the store. You’ll be playing it tomorrow! You’re going to have to hurry if you like this plan though, so buy the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition right now. Afterwards, check out these PS5 game deals to start building up your library.