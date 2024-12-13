 Skip to main content
Walmart just slashed the price of the all-digital Xbox Series X by $52

The Microsoft Xbox Series X Digital Edition and an Xbox Wireless Controller.
If you’re looking for gaming deals that you can take advantage of in the run-up to the holidays, here’s one that you won’t want to miss: the Microsoft Xbox Series X Digital Edition for only $398, following a $52 discount from Walmart on its original price of $450. You won’t always see a discount for this gaming console, which is why we think this offer will attract a lot of attention. Stocks may run out quickly, so if you’re interested, you need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X Digital Edition

Before you buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X Digital Edition, you should probably understand what you’re getting. This is a new version of the Xbox Series X, which is the flagship model of Microsoft’s video game consoles, but without the disc drive. This makes it similar to the Xbox Series S, but with the much more powerful brains of the Xbox Series X and 1TB of storage. You’ll also get an Xbox Wireless Controller, alongside all the cables you need to plug and play with the Xbox Series X Digital Edition.

Why go for the Xbox Series X Digital Edition over the Xbox Series X with the disc drive? In addition to the lower  price, you may prefer buying and downloading games from the Microsoft Store, instead of collecting physical discs that may result in clutter. You’ll still be able to play the best Xbox Series X games this way, and besides, you don’t need the disc drive to sign up for one of the most promising features of the console — the Xbox Game Pass, through which you have access to an ever-growing library of titles.

Xbox Series X and Series S deals rarely cover the consoles themselves, so you shouldn’t pass up this chance to buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X Digital Edition for a more affordable price than usual. It’s available from Walmart at $52 off, bringing it down from $450 to only $398. This price definitely won’t hold for long though, especially with the holidays just around the corner, so if you want to get the Microsoft Xbox Series X Digital Edition as a gift for a loved one or for yourself, we highly recommend completing your transaction for it right now.

