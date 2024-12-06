 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (December 6-8)

By
Crash Bandicoot in Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled.
Activision

Microsoft outlined the last batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this year in a post earlier this week, and many of those titles got added to the service later in the week. One surprising trend in this final Game Pass game batch of 2024 is that three great racing games came to different subscription service tiers. Running (or I guess driving) the gamut from extremely cartoonish to overtly simulation-focused, fans of racing games have many new options to choose from this weekend on Xbox Game Pass.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

In the wake of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy’s success, Activision had its studio Beenox remake Crash Team Racing for modern gaming platforms. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is undeniably the king when it comes to the best cartoon kart racers available nowadays, but Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is the closest any game has come to taking that crown. The wacky world and characters of Crash Bandicoot are a perfect fit for a Kart Racer, and this game even features some crossover content featuring Spyro the Dragon and extras from Crash Team Racing games other than the PS1 original. Its adventure mode also gives it a meatier single-player offering than most racing games, so there’s a lot for Game Pass subscribers to sink their teeth into here.

Recommended Videos

The Xbox One version of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is available now across Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard, and Game Pass Core. It’s also on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Related

EA Sports WRC 24

If you’d prefer to play a simulation racer, then you’ll be glad to hear that EA Sports WRC 24 also came to Game Pass this week. It’s an officially licensed World Rally Championship video game based on the foundation Codemasters laid in its Dirt Rally series. Rally racing games are unforgiving but can also be immensely gratifying once you learn how to perform a rally race nearly flawlessly. There might be a bit of culture shock if you’re going right from Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled to EA Sports WRC 24, but a certain sector of racing game fans will adore how this Codemasters racing game challenges them.

EA Sports WRC 24 is available across PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. You can also buy the game on PS5.

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport was a day-one Xbox Game Pass release when it launched in October 2023 but was relegated to only be available in the Game Pass Ultimate tier when Microsoft split its subscription service into different tiers earlier in the year. This week, Microsoft made Turn 10’s latest racing game available to Game Pass Standard subscribers as well. For racing game fans who are still looking for more after playing the previous two titles, Forza Motorsport is the next game you should play. It’s a simulation racing game like EA Sports WRC 24, but not quite as hardcore. If you got into the genre with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Forza Motorsport is a solid pick for your first “serious” racing game.

Forza Motorsport is now part of the Game Pass Standard tier on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (November 8-10)
An alien in armor with a light sword standing in front of a space ship window with a planet in the background.

This is a good week for strategy game fans subscribed to Xbox Game Pass because November's first new additions to the service all fall within that genre. Two of them are real-time strategy game classics from Blizzard Entertainment, and the other is a strategic take on an arcade classic. If you're playing on a console, these additions may not mean as much to you, but for Game Pass subscribers with access to a PC, these recently added strategy game games are well worth your time.
StarCraft: Remastered
StarCraft Remastered Announcement

The original StarCraft is a monumental release for Blizzard Entertainment. It gave the studio a third pillar franchise alongside Warcraft and Diablo, was one of the first major esports games, and set a standard that most RTS games after it have tried to follow. In 2017, Blizzard released StarCraft: Remastered, updating the classics' visuals, audio, and online features; that's the version of StarCraft that has come to Xbox Game Pass. While there are more approachable RTS games nowadays, PC gamers should check out the original StarCraft if they've never played it before to better understand the foundational building blocks of the RTS genre.

Read more
Metal Slug Tactics is an arcade reimagining worth playing on Game Pass
Key art for Metal Slug Tactics.

I was not expecting the Metal Slug franchise to transition to the strategy game genre as well as it did.

SNK’s classic action-platformer arcade series is a high-energy, bombastic shoot 'em up perfect for quick hits of destructive gaming goodness. Strategy games are inherently much slower-paced than Metal Slug typically was, so I wasn’t sure if Leikir Studio and Dotemu could effectively make the genre jump with this franchise. I’m happy to be proven wrong.

Read more
Xbox Game Pass is getting tons of new games following Black Ops 6 success
A cockpit view in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

We know a lot of you are playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Xbox right now, but the company just announced some games coming to Xbox Game Pass -- specifically the Game Pass Standard tier -- in the first half of November.

The biggest game coming to the service (and we mean that literally) is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Xbox and developers Asobo Studio previously reported that it will have a smaller install size than its predecessor -- 127GB versus 157GB -- but it'll also require 64GB of RAM. All of this is to help stream immense detail to the player as they fly around the world. Asobo says helped it to increase "the detail of its virtual environment by a factor of 4,000." Alongside the hyperrealistic graphics is a new career mode where you go through training and missions to become a pilot and a challenge mode where you compete against other pilots. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to Game Pass at launch on November 19.

Read more