3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (December 6-8)

Microsoft outlined the last batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this year in a post earlier this week, and many of those titles got added to the service later in the week. One surprising trend in this final Game Pass game batch of 2024 is that three great racing games came to different subscription service tiers. Running (or I guess driving) the gamut from extremely cartoonish to overtly simulation-focused, fans of racing games have many new options to choose from this weekend on Xbox Game Pass.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

In the wake of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy’s success, Activision had its studio Beenox remake Crash Team Racing for modern gaming platforms. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is undeniably the king when it comes to the best cartoon kart racers available nowadays, but Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is the closest any game has come to taking that crown. The wacky world and characters of Crash Bandicoot are a perfect fit for a Kart Racer, and this game even features some crossover content featuring Spyro the Dragon and extras from Crash Team Racing games other than the PS1 original. Its adventure mode also gives it a meatier single-player offering than most racing games, so there’s a lot for Game Pass subscribers to sink their teeth into here.

The Xbox One version of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is available now across Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard, and Game Pass Core. It’s also on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

EA Sports WRC 24

If you’d prefer to play a simulation racer, then you’ll be glad to hear that EA Sports WRC 24 also came to Game Pass this week. It’s an officially licensed World Rally Championship video game based on the foundation Codemasters laid in its Dirt Rally series. Rally racing games are unforgiving but can also be immensely gratifying once you learn how to perform a rally race nearly flawlessly. There might be a bit of culture shock if you’re going right from Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled to EA Sports WRC 24, but a certain sector of racing game fans will adore how this Codemasters racing game challenges them.

EA Sports WRC 24 is available across PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. You can also buy the game on PS5.

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport was a day-one Xbox Game Pass release when it launched in October 2023 but was relegated to only be available in the Game Pass Ultimate tier when Microsoft split its subscription service into different tiers earlier in the year. This week, Microsoft made Turn 10’s latest racing game available to Game Pass Standard subscribers as well. For racing game fans who are still looking for more after playing the previous two titles, Forza Motorsport is the next game you should play. It’s a simulation racing game like EA Sports WRC 24, but not quite as hardcore. If you got into the genre with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Forza Motorsport is a solid pick for your first “serious” racing game.

Forza Motorsport is now part of the Game Pass Standard tier on Xbox Series X/S and PC.