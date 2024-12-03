Xbox Game Pass will lose 13 games in December, including Forza Horizon 4

Xbox Game Pass games come and go every month, but December sees a total of 13 games leaving the service, including Rise of the Tomb Raider and Forza Horizon 4.

It’s a definite bummer for subscribers, especially since Forza Horizon 4 still holds up even next to its successor (but not unexpected, as its DLC was delisted in June). All of these games are 20% off while they’re still in the Game Pass library, so you can save a little dough to keep your favorites.

This month is particularly rough for horror fans, with The Quarry being a particularly popular title. It’s a similar style of game as Until Dawn and feels more like an interactive movie than a game. A lot of more kid-friendly games are on their way out too by way of Lego 2K Drive and Forager.

Thankfully, it’s not all bad news. December 4 sees the addition of new games into the library, including the excellent Forza Motorsport joining the Standard tier (it’s currently only available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC) and the frenetic Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled coming to the Ultimate and Standard tiers. More games will be added throughout the month, just in time for new Xbox owners to log in on December 26.

Here’s what we know, according to Xbox Wire.

Leaving December 15:

Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Forager (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Forza Horizon 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Quarry (Cloud and Console)

Leaving December 31: