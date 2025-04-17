The Alienware Aurora gaming PC with RTX 5070 is on sale

The Alienware Aurora R16, one of the most powerful gaming PCs you can buy today, is currently on sale from Dell. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card is available with a $250 discount, which brings its price down from $2,650 to $2,400. It’s still expensive, but that’s understandable considering the capabilities of this machine. Consider the savings a bonus if you’re interested in buying the gaming desktop anyway, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase as it may be back to its regular price sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R16 sits on top of our list of the best gaming PCs after scoring an impressive score of 4 out of 5 stars in our review. We described it as “a prebuilt worth buying” as it’s actually competitively priced for a machine that’s powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor, and 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You’ll be able to play not just the best PC games, but also the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

You’ll be able to install several AAA titles on the Alienware Aurora R16 because it comes with a 2TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start building your video game library right after you hook up the gaming PC to the necessary peripherals. The gaming desktop also comes with a liquid cooling system, so there’s no worry about overheating even when you play for several hours at a time.

If you’re planning a serious investment in gaming PC deals, we highly recommend going for the Alienware Aurora R16. Its original price for this configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card is expensive at $2,650, but you can currently get it with a $250 discount from Dell that pulls it down to $2,400. You’ll be able to take advantage of monitor deals and buy more video games with those savings, so it would be a shame to miss out. Go ahead and push through with your transaction for the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC right now, as tomorrow may already be too late.