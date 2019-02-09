Digital Trends
Gaming

Leak allegedly reveals new ‘Animal Crossing,’ ‘Luigi’s Mansion 3’ release dates

Aaron Mamiit
By

The release dates for the new Animal Crossing and Luigi’s Mansion 3 for the Nintendo Switch were allegedly leaked by a U.K.-based retailer.

Nintendo announced two highly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusives at a Nintendo Direct session last September. However, there has so far been no word on when they will be released.

A new leak from Base reportedly revealed when the games will arrive to the Nintendo Switch, after it updated its listings for the new Animal Crossing and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

The listings, which have since been taken down, said that the new Animal Crossing will launch on September 13, while Luigi’s Mansion 3 will roll out a couple of months earlier on July 19. A new IP titled Daemon X Machina was also tagged with release date of May 24, earlier than the other two games.

The launch of Nintendo Switch exclusives are usually on Fridays, and these three alleged release dates fit that description. Gamers should remain skeptical, as there remains no official announcement from Nintendo.

There is some reason for doubt about the reliability of the leaked dates. One issue found on Base is that there are some listings with inconsistent release dates. One example is Metroid Prime 4, also a Nintendo Switch exclusive, with a release date of December 7. That appears to be impossible, as Nintendo restarted the development of the game because the previous work did not live up to expectations.

Casting another question mark on the validity of the Base information is that Animal Crossing games usually launch in November, rather than the September launch noted in the leaked release dates. Although there is the possibility that Nintendo decided to break tradition to give way to the new Pokemon RPG.

The new Animal Crossing game and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are just two of the Nintendo Switch titles that gamers are looking forward to this year. Yoshi’s Crafted World is set to launch next month, while Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order will also release within 2019.

Nintendo is said to still have some surprises in store for Nintendo Switch gamers, as there remains at least one unannounced game for the hybrid console. Speculations have included a new F-Zero game, Pikmin 4, remakes or sequels for the Earthbound series, a new Paper Mario game, and Super Mario Maker 2.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One games you can get right now
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

The 'Anthem' demo's crash landing raises more questions than answers

Bioware bravely allowed gamers to see a large chunk of 'Anthem' over two demo weekends, but it backfired. Lackluster missions, performance issues, and muddled messaging over micro-transactions leaves the game with an uphill battle.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
most anticipated games of 2019 anthem everything we know
Gaming

From microtransactions to DLC, here's everything we know about 'Anthem'

From gameplay, Javelin skins, and DLC, to microtransactions, boss fights, and post-launch content, here is everything you should know before you jump and fly into BioWare's 'Anthem'.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Save your hard-earned cash and learn how to gameshare with your friends

Much like the now-ancient process of mixing CD collections, modern consoles allow you to share your game library with a friend. If you're interested, here's our step-by-step guide for how to gameshare on PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for February 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on standalone consoles, as well as bundles that feature games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fortnite fly explosives event
Gaming

How to link and merge your ‘Fortnite’ accounts across all platforms

Epic Games allows you to link together several of your gaming accounts under one roof for Fortnite. Here's how to do it, and information on merging multiple Epic Games accounts together.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Best PS4 Games
Gaming

How you can give your PlayStation 4 a fresh start with a factory reset

Learn the many ways you can factory reset your PS4. From reverting your settings to factory to doing a full wipe and reinstalling the latest PlayStation firmware, we cover it all here, step by step.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Gaming

The Xbox One S, Xbox One X go head-to-head. Which console comes out on top?

The Xbox One X is officially here and pretty much everything rumored about it was true. Is the higher price point worth it, or does it put it out of reach for most consumers? Here's how it matches up to the Xbox One S.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
sekiro shadows die twice sparks
Gaming

Here’s everything we know about ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest game from Dark Souls and Bloodborne developer From Software. Here is everything we know about the new game, including its setting and combat changes.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
htc vive hardware bundles box set hero
Virtual Reality

Think virtual reality is just for games? These awesome apps will change your mind

Virtual reality isn't all about gaming. Swim with turtles, paint in 3D, and immerse yourself in some unique experiences the platform has to offer with our curated list of the best VR apps.
Posted By Will Nicol
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ps4 games header
Gaming

This list of PlayStation 4 exclusives puts its competitors to shame

The PlayStation 4's game library and incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite