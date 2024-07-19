 Skip to main content
Nintendo Switch Lite has a rare discount — if you like Animal Crossing

Gamers the world over have been obsessed with Animal Crossing: New Horizons since its release in 2020, and for plenty of good reasons. Unfortunately, not everyone owns the required console to play AC: the Nintendo Switch. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for great video game deals, and we found one that manages to combine the best of both worlds.

Walmart is selling a Nintendo Switch bundle that comes with the Switch Lite (Timmy and Tommy’s Aloha Edition) and a download code for the full version of AC: New Horizons. The Switch may not be the go-to system for every gamer, but if you’ve been thinking about investing in a handheld console, this one should definitely be on your radar. This bundle is normally priced at $200, but is marked down to $159 for the time being.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch Lite

Let’s get one thing squared away: The Switch Lite has no docking capabilities, which means you won’t be able to play games on your HD or 4K TV as you would with the standard Switch. So if a truly handheld version of Nintendo’s latest system is cool with you, you’re good to go.

Considering this is a special edition of the Switch Lite, you’re getting a pretty unique design on both the front and back of the hardware. A coral backdrop with white leaf patterning pays homage to Timmy and Tommy, two popular New Horizons characters. And of course, who can say no to the included New Horizons download? 

Not only is the Nintendo exclusive a much-talked-about title, but it has some of the best visuals for a game with this type of art style. Fortunately, whether you’re playing on the Switch Lite or a regular Switch in handheld mode, the picture quality should be the same. Spec wise, that breaks down to 720p HD resolution. 

As far as internal storage goes, the Switch Lite has up to 32GB available, but you can always add a microSD card (supports up to 2TB) to expand your cache.

The Switch Lite has been a fan-favorite handheld for a minute, and now you can own it yourself, along with a copy of the latest Animal Crossing title. It can be yours for just $160 when you purchase through Walmart right now. And be sure to check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals! We also have a more general list of gaming console deals.

