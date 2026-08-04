The Pixel Watch 5 just leaked in full before Google’s August 12 event

Google’s Pixel Watch 5 may be an even smaller hardware upgrade than previous reports suggested. Marketing material and a technical document obtained by MyMobiles (in collaboration with @OnLeaks) reportedly show the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor, 3,000-nit display, charging speeds, and battery-life estimates as the Pixel Watch 4.

The main hardware change appears to be 64GB of storage, twice as much as last year. Google is also expected to ship the watch with Wear OS 7 and slightly larger batteries. Gemini and updated health features could end up doing most of the heavy lifting on the upcoming smartwatch.

Most of the hardware appears unchanged

Both the 41mm and 45mm models reportedly retain the Actua 360 LTPO AMOLED display, which runs between 1Hz and 60Hz and reaches up to 3,000 nits of brightness. The Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor also returns, despite earlier hopes that Google might introduce a newer wearable chip.

Battery capacity rises from 325mAh to 332mAh on the 41mm model and from 455mAh to 465mAh on the 45mm version. Those small increases do not appear to improve endurance, as Google still rates the two watches for up to 30 and 40 hours of battery life, respectively.

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Charging remains unchanged too. Both sizes should reach 50% in around 15 minutes, while a full charge takes approximately 45 minutes on the smaller model and an hour on the larger one. An earlier Google Play Console listing pointed to 3GB of RAM, up from 2GB, although the latest documentation does not confirm the memory capacity.

Google is leaning heavily on software

Google’s promotional material focuses mainly on software, starting with Gemini Intelligence. The assistant is said to surface useful information proactively and suggest replies based on the conversation shown on the watch.

Health and fitness features are another major part of the pitch. According to the slides, Google claims the Pixel Watch 5 offers its most accurate sleep tracking yet. The watch can monitor sleep stages and breathing rate, generate a personalized sleep score, and feed that information into a morning Insights screen showing readiness data and the day’s weather.

Loss of Pulse Detection also appears prominently in the material. The feature can detect when a wearer’s pulse is no longer present and automatically contact emergency services, although it is not exclusive to the Pixel Watch 5 and first appeared on the Pixel Watch 3 in supported markets. Satellite SOS is also expected to return, with the service reportedly included at no additional cost for two years after activation.

The latest report also supports Dealabs’ earlier pricing claims. The 41mm Pixel Watch 5 is expected to start at $399 for the Wi-Fi model and $499 for LTE, while the 45mm versions could cost $429 and $529. If accurate, every US configuration will be more expensive than its Pixel Watch 4 equivalent.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 5 on August 12, with wider availability rumored for August 20. Tighter Wear OS 7 tuning, deeper Gemini Intelligence integration, and Pixel-exclusive software features could still help the watch get more out of the aging hardware. For now, however, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 looks stronger on paper for Android users, offering better hardware at a lower price.