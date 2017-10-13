Still tired? Smart sleep aids can help improve your snooze

According to a recent study by the National Sleep Foundation, 45 percent of Americans are affected by poor or insufficient sleep. Needless to say, most of us could benefit from more quality winks.

These days, more people are paying attention to the potential benefits of smart sleep technology. BCC Research analyst Natana Raj told NBCnews.com that Americans shelled out more than $43 billion on sleep aids and sleep tech in 2016, and that number is on the rise.

If you or your partner snore like a freight train, chances are neither of you are sleeping very well.

The majority of these products are designed to provide actionable feedback on the duration and/or quality of your slumber. And while you may not need a bracelet to tell you that you’re tired, smart sleep technology can let you know just how much sleep you’re losing out on.

“People didn’t realize how little they were sleeping, and it wasn’t until it was in front of them and aggregated that they realized,” sleep technology expert Laura Pugliese told STATnews.com.

From smart mattress to sleep trackers, here are a few products promising you better sleep.

Going to the Mattresses

Any conversation about sleep should begin with the foundation of a good night’s rest: your mattress. These days, however, mattresses offer more than comfort and support; they can deliver data-driven insights about your sleep.

Matrix for example, has developed a smart mattress and companion app that uses ballistocardiography to track heart rate variability (HRV). Considered a key indicator of overall health, HRV is effectively the inconsistency between your heart beats. A high HRV is generally correlated to a healthy diet and sufficient sleep, whereas a low HRV tends to indicate a lower fitness level and higher amounts of stress.

Let’s also not forget about Sleep Number beds. With SleepIQ technology, the mattresses are loaded with sensors that can track your sleep and adjust your desired level of firmness. An app can give you details on how well you slept and offer suggestions on ways to sleep better (hint: go to bed earlier).

Pillow Talk

Many sleepers spend restless nights flipping their pillows, trying to find the ever-elusive cool side. If this is your kind of nightmare, check out the Moona. This smart pillow and companion app promises to both induce and deepen sleep by adjusting the temperature for your head and neck.

The memory foam pad works by cooling and heating liquid, and sending it between a water-filled hub on your nightstand and your pillow. The Moona system begins with an initial cooling down period, decreasing your body temperature to help you fall asleep. And as your body adjusts and gradually begins to reheat your pillow, the water system will help your body stay cool throughout the night.

The Moona has other helpful features too, like a wake-up setting that warms your body in preparation for getting out of bed, and movement tracking to analyze your sleep.

Snore No More

If you or your partner can snore like a freight train, chances are neither of you are sleeping very well. You owe it to yourself and your relationship to quiet those z's. There are all kinds of products that promise to help, but Nora, a smart snoring solution, claims to be a cut above the rest. (At the very least, it doesn't include funny looking tubes and masks.)

The system includes a wireless mic, which sits on the snorer’s nightstand, an air pump, and inflatable device that goes under the pillow. When you start snoring, Nora gently moves your head so you stop before your partner wakes up. The slight movement in your head stimulates your neck and throat muscles and opens the airway so you can breathe again.

Keeping the temperature just right

Some sleepers like it hot. Some like it cold. The Smartduvet Breeze offers dual-zone climate control so each bedmate can have the temperature just right.

Just like the original Smartduvet, the Breeze uses an inflatable sheet that sits between the duvet and the duvet cover. It also has a self-bed-making feature!

The Smartduvet Breeze is available in various sizes, and you can use it with your current bedding.

The Big Sleep Tracking Finish

No longer is sleep tracking just a secondary feature on your fitness tracking device; it’s become a business all its own. These products collect a wide variety of data on your sleep (duration, quality, respiration and heart rates), as well as your sleeping environment (noise, light, temperature, etc.) Here are some of the best sleep trackers out there:

Hello Sense. This bedside device consistently tracks sleep without a wristband or remembering to engage sleep mode. The Nest-esque tracker is equipped with an array of sensors — including a microphone, light sensor, particulate sensor, temperature sensor, and humidity sensor — that work to log a summary of your sleep environment.

Beddit. An in-bed sensor so small you’ll forget it’s there. It tracks loads of data, including sleep duration, quality, respiration rate, and even your heart rate, and the device automatically knows when you’re asleep so you don’t have to bother with anything.

Sleep Number Sleep IQ for Kids. This bed is adorned with gold stars and a “monster detector” that illuminates space under the bed — making it a win-win for kids and parents who want to track their children’s sleep patterns. Another helpful feature is a night light parents can turn off remotely when their child falls asleep.

Beautyrest Sleeptracker. It utilizes built-in artificial intelligence to detect various sleep stages — light, deep, and REM. Overtime, the AI technology will provide you with better sleeping tips based on individual sleep habits.

Withings Aura. Aura senses when you’re in bed and emit wavelengths of light which enable you to fall asleep faster. It also uses these components to determine when you’re about to wake up, and flicks on a blue light to wake you at the best possible time.