Gone are the days when Garmin was only producing car or boat navigation devices, now the company offers a full array of fitness trackers and smartwatches to complement its automotive and marine navigation devices. Garmin has wearables for a wide range of activities including aviation, hiking, marine, and fitness pursuits. Some are big, some are small, some are powerful, and some are basic. No matter what you need, Garmin likely has a wearable to suit you. Below is a round up of all of Garmin’s current products so you can find the right one for you.

D2 Series

Watches to help you fly

Using the Fenix 5 Plus series as its template, Garmin designed the D2 aviator with pilots and aviation enthusiasts in mind. The watches in this series share the same base features as the Fenix 5 Plus series but offer pilot-centric features such as GPS, altitude, airspeed, groundspeed, magnetic heading, outside air temperature, and more.

D2 Delta – $899 and up

The D2 Delta series are Garmin’s premier aviation watches with aviation features, music storage, Garmin Pay, and multi-sport support. The set includes the base Delta model, the smaller Delta S, and the premium Delta PX which has a pulse oximeter. Pricing starts at $899 for the Delta aviator watch, $949 for the Delta S, and $1,249 for the D2 Delta PX titanium edition, with the Delta S.

D2 Bravo – $549 and up

The Bravo is an entry-level aviator watch with a variety of pilot-focused features but none of the extra bells and whistles. There is no wrist heart rate monitor and no onboard mapping.

D2 Charlie – $799 and up

The Charlie is a step up from the Bravo but lacks music storage, Garmin pay, and other premium features found only on the Delta series watches. The Charlie does include a wrist heart rate monitor and some mapping features.

Fenix Series

Rugged watches for hiking and trail running

Garmin’s Fenix watches are known for their rugged exteriors, multisport activity tracking, and abundance of navigation features. Each watch in the series has almost everything you would need for a successful trip into the backcountry.

Fenix 5/5S/5X Plus – $699 and up

The latest in the Fenix series, the Fenix 5/5S/5X Plus offer color topographical maps, onboard music, and Garmin Pay, in addition to robust multisport activity tracking and backcountry navigation. The 5 Plus is the base model, while the 5S is a smaller version for those who don’t want a bulky watch. The 5X Plus is the flagship model with all the features of the 5S/5 along with a pulse oximeter for altitude acclimation. All models have a GPS, three-axis compass, gyroscope, barometric altimeter, and connectivity to a Garmin InReach satellite messenger.

Fenix 5/5S/5X – $549 and up

The Fenix 5 series was replaced in 2018 by the Fenix 5 Plus series, but Garmin continues to sell this earlier model at a discount. The Fenix 5 has the basic features you need in an outdoors watch, but it lacks the extras, like onboard music and Garmin Pay, that are found in the newer Fenix 5 Plus. Unlike the 5 Plus which offers color topo maps as a standard feature, these maps are only available on the premium Fenix 5X watch and not the 5 or 5S.

Fenix Chronos – $899 and up

The Fenix Chronos rivals the Fenix 5 in features but offers a chronograph and a jewelers-grade design.

Approach Series

A golf caddy for your wrist

Tee up in style with the Garmin’s Approach series of watches and fitness bands. The series is available in a variety of packages ranging from the basic S10 watch with golf-only features to the premium S60 which offers multi-sport activity tracking, smart notifications, and more.

Approach S60 – $399 and up

Garmin didn’t skimp with the Approach S60. It is a premium GPS golf watch with a color touchscreen display, heart-rate tracking (with compatible accessory), fitness tracking, and a slew of golf-related features including course maps, stat tracking, handicap scoring, and more.

Approach X40 – $249

A fitness band with golf features, the Approach X40 includes a wrist-based heart rate monitor, activity tracking, and smart notifications. The X40 falls just below the S60 and offers some, but not all, of Garmin’s advanced golf metrics such as stat tracking, and automatic shot distance calculation.

Approach S20 – $199

Not everyone needs heart rate tracking and a color touchscreen. Golfers who want a more basic watch will appreciate the Approach S20, a midrange golf smartwatch with activity tracking and smart notifications.

Approach X10 – $169

The Approach X10 is an entry-level golf band with basic golf-centric features but no fitness tracking or smart notifications.

Approach S10 – $149

Garmin’s Approach S10 watch is an entry-level GPS golf watch that is all about golf. You can calculate the yardages to the green, but it doesn’t have fitness features like step counting or heart rate monitoring.

Forerunner Series

A runner’s training companion

The Forerunner series is for runners who want to track every step they take and every hill they climb. The models in this series have GPS, are lightweight, and ship with a comfortable wrist strap that breathes when you sweat.

Forerunner 935 – $499

The Forerunner 935 is Garmin’s premium running smartwatch with wrist-based heart rate, smart notifications activity tracking, and all the training, planning, and running analysis you will ever need.

Forerunner 645 Music – $449

The Forerunner 645 Music replaces some of the advanced metrics available on the 935 with more consumer-friendly features such as Garmin Pay and music playback, including Spotify.

Forerunner 645 – $399

Don’t need music? Then save $50 and grab the Forerunner 645 which has all the features of the Forerunner 645 Music but lacks the music connectivity.

Forerunner 735XT – $349

The Forerunner 735XT offers multisport tracking, smart notifications, daily activity tracking, and a wrist-based heart rate monitor. To keep the price low on the unit, Garmin trimmed some of the advanced features such as all-day stress tracking, training load advice, and others.

Forerunner 235 – $249

The Forerunner 235 is a mid-level running watch with a color display and wrist-based heart rate monitor. It doesn’t have the multisport options of Garmin’s premium Forerunner watches, but it covers all the basics you need to track and analyze a run. It also offers smart notifications, daily activity, and sleep tracking.

Forerunner 35 -$169

The Forerunner 35 keeps the core running features, smart notifications and activity tracking of the 235 model, but drops the color display and replaces it with a lower-resolution, monochrome display.

Forerunner 25 – $99

Garmin’s Forerunner 25 is an entry-level GPS watch for folks who want to track their running and little else.

Vivo Series

Fitness-focused tracking for everyday athletes

Vivoactive 3 Music – $299

The Vivoactive 3 Music bundles a whole lot of fitness and activity tracking into a compact smartwatch. The GPS smartwatch offers built-in sports apps, a wrist-based heart rate monitor, Garmin Pay contactless payments, and music with Spotify support.

Vivoactive 3 – $269

The Vivoactive 3 is similar to the Vivoactive 3 Music fitness watch without the music features.

Vivomove HR – $199 and up

The Vivomove HR is a hybrid smartwatch that pairs an elegant watch face with a touchscreen display that shows your heart rate, incoming notifications, and more. The display stays neatly hidden and activates only when you turn your wrist to glance at your watch. There’s activity tracking using a wrist heart rate monitor and accelerometer.

Vivosport – $169

The Vivosport bundles a robust set of fitness tracking and activity features in a fitness band. The tracker includes a wrist-based heart rate monitor, GPS, and a sleek color display.

Vivosmart 4 – $129

The Vivosmart 4 is slim and smart activity tracker with a wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor used in sleep analysis and innovative body battery energy monitoring.

Vivofit Jr 2 – $79

The Vivofit Jr is an easy to use fitness band for children. The band tracks steps and sleep in a way that is fun for kids. Syncs to an app that parents can use to organize chores and schedule alerts. Best of all, it never needs charging.

Vivofit 4 – $79

Garmin’s Vivofit 4 is a basic activity tracker with an accelerometer to track steps and monitor sleep. The waterproof (swim/shower) band has an always-on color display and a one-year battery that doesn’t need to be recharged.

Quatix Series

Command your boat from your wrist

The Quatix are marine-focused watches with connectivity to your boat that allow you to pilot your boat without being at the helm and control an onboard ANT-enabled entertainment system. When you are not on the high seas, the watch offers multi-sport activity tracking and smart notifications.

Quatix 5 Sapphire – $799

The Quatix 5 has everything you need to pilot your boat, plot your sailing course, and entertain your guests. Stylish as well as functional, the marine watch has a sapphire lens and classic steel band.

Quatix 5 – $549

The Quatix 5 offers the same comprehensive boating features as the sapphire edition but swaps the sapphire lens and metal band with a glass front and silicone strap.

Individual Watches

Descent Mk1 Diving watch – $999

The Descent Mk1 is a dive computer for your wrist. Built for underwater explorers, the Descent Mk1 can help you plan your dive down to the minutest detail. The integrated GPS can mark your entry and exit points, while the built-in dive log and color mapping can help you track your underwater route. No need to worry about running out of air, the customizable alerts ensure you stay within your dive limits. When topside, the MK1 offers the same activity tracking and notifications as the Fenix 5X multisport GPS watch.

Tactix Charlie tactical watch – $749

The Tactix Charlie blends the tactical features of Garmin’s Tactix series and merges them with the color topographical maps and multisport tracking of the Fenix 5X GPS watch. The Charlie allows you to plan airborne operations with Jumpmaster, enable night vision mode during night operations, and display for dual coordinates (GPS, MGRS, and others) at the same time.

Instinct outdoors watch – $299

The Garmin Instinct is a scaled-down version of the Fenix watches with all the base features you need in a hiking and outdoors watch. The Instinct has a rugged, military-grade build with a three-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, and GPS. The multisport watch has a grey-scale display with trackback and breadcrumb navigation.