Ditch the cart and look at the Garmin Approach X10 to see the whole golf course

If improving your golf game was one of your 2018 resolutions, Garmin may be able to help. The latest wearable to join the Garmin family is the Approach X10, a band that comes loaded with data for more than 41,000 courses across the globe. Amateur and professional golfers alike will be able to see precise distances to the front, back, and middle of the green, and keep an eye on hazards, all without getting in a golf cart — they need only take a peek at their wrist.

“The Approach X10 is a simple and intuitive band perfect for beginners just starting to learn the game, or for avid golfers who want a fundamental golf band used exclusively on the course,” Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, said in a statement. “Even if you’ve never played the course before, the Approach X10 will give you the tools to swing with confidence.”

Layups, doglegs, and hazards including bunkers and water will be displayed on the wearable’s face, and because golf is a lifetime game, the 41,000 courses on the Approach X10 will be feature lifetime updates so you are never caught unaware. And as you make your way across a course from hole to hole, the wearable will follow your progress and provide you with the most recent information. Moreover, the X10 promises to keep tabs on key game stats including greens in regulation, putts and fairways, and will also measure shot distance.

With the Approach X10’s Green View display, you will be able to see the layout of the green and can position a pin on the wearable’s touchscreen for an accurate shot selection. And if you’re looking to bring out your competitive edge, the Approach X10’s compatibility with the new Garmin Golf app will certainly help. You will be able to compete in weekly leaderboards on any of the golf courses available on the X10, and view other players’ ranks, scores, handicaps, and more. So even if you’re not going to the Masters, you can set up your own tournament and invite folks to compete.

Water-resistant up to 5 ATM1, which means the slim band can brave the rain or your sweat, the X10 boasts an easy-to-read 1-inch display. The rechargeable battery is said to last 12 hours in GPS mode, so even if you’re spending the whole day on the course, the X10 can keep up with you. The wearable should be made available in January for $200.