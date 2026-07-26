New York’s food carts are going electric in clean air trial

For decades, the soundtrack of New York City’s streets has included the constant hum of gasoline generators powering thousands of food carts. The noise has become so familiar that most people barely notice it. Now, the city wants to find out whether rechargeable batteries can do the same job without the pollution, noise and fuel costs.

According to Techxplore, New York has launched a six-month pilot that equips 10 licensed street food vendors with battery-powered energy systems, replacing the gasoline generators that typically run cooking equipment, refrigerators and ventilation systems. The trial is designed to reduce air pollution, cut noise levels and improve working conditions for vendors who spend long hours beside the generators.

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The programme may only involve 10 vendors today, but its long-term ambitions are far bigger. New York has roughly 20,500 licensed food vendors, and city officials estimate that replacing gasoline generators across the fleet would have an environmental impact comparable to removing around 30,000 cars from the road every year.

Batteries replace generators, bringing quieter and cleaner kitchens

Quoted in the report, one of the vendors participating in the trial, William Arevalo, says the change has transformed his workday.

Instead of running a loud gasoline generator, his cart now reportedly uses swappable rechargeable battery packs housed in an inverter system capable of powering freezers, fryers and fans. The batteries, similar to those used in electric bicycles, are replaced every five hours and charged at dedicated fire-resistant lockers operated by New York startup PopWheels.

Beyond eliminating generator noise, vendors say the switch also removes exhaust fumes that previously entered their food carts. Arevalo noted that conversations with customers are easier because the constant engine noise has disappeared, while the battery system has proven more reliable during hot summer days when gasoline generators can overheat. The city hopes these practical improvements will make the technology attractive beyond its environmental benefits.

Scaling the idea will depend on infrastructure, not just batteries

Electrifying thousands of food carts is considerably more complicated than replacing a generator with a battery.

New York has experimented with cleaner alternatives before. Earlier pilots connected some vendors directly to the city’s electrical grid, while another battery-powered initiative struggled because charging infrastructure was too limited. This latest programme attempts to solve that problem through a subscription model, allowing vendors to swap depleted batteries for charged ones instead of waiting for them to recharge.

The remaining hurdle is cost. Vendors still need inverter systems that can cost thousands of dollars, prompting city officials to explore financing options, including loans and other forms of support. While the upfront investment is significant, officials believe lower operating costs could make battery-powered carts economically viable over time.

If the pilot proves successful, the initiative could become a model for other cities where street vendors continue to rely on portable gasoline generators. The technology itself is already available. The bigger question is whether charging networks, financing, and city policy can scale quickly enough to support thousands of small businesses making the transition.