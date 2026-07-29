DoorDash wants to deliver your food order flown by a drone, eventually

Getting food delivered by drone just got a lot closer to reality. DoorDash just secured FAA approval to launch its own in-house drone delivery service, called DoorDash Air.

DoorDash Air is here. Officially certified drone operator in the US. Delivering real orders, not demos



“People come here because they want to solve real problems and see their work show up in the real world within days, not stuck in R&D hell watching a demo that never leaves the… https://t.co/fNbYwNwVVv — Andy Fang (@andyfang) July 29, 2026

What is DoorDash building?

DoorDash received a Part 135 air carrier certification from the FAA, the same kind of approval that lets a company legally fly commercial drones. It’s the eighth company in the US to pull this off, joining names like Alphabet’s Wing, Zipline, and Amazon.

Recommended Videos

Don’t expect drones buzzing around your neighborhood tomorrow, though. DoorDash says commercial deliveries kick off sometime in fall 2026, and things will likely start small with limited pilot runs where the drone stays within an operator’s direct line of sight.

Unlike its previous drone efforts, DoorDash is now designing and building its own aircraft through DoorDash Labs, the same in-house robotics team behind Dot, the sidewalk delivery robot which is already running in parts of Arizona and California.

The company says its drone is designed and built in America, with most components sourced domestically, which stands out since a huge chunk of the drone industry relies on China for manufacturing.

So why build drones when DoorDash already has partners?

DoorDash isn’t dropping its existing drone partnerships with Wing and Flytrex, which have already completed tens of thousands of deliveries together and recently expanded into metro Atlanta.

Instead, the company frames DoorDash Air as adding another option alongside those partners, insisting it wants more operators overall. Its Autonomous Delivery Platform will handle the actual decision-making, choosing between human Dashers, Dot, drone partners, or DoorDash’s own aircraft based on speed, cost, and distance.

How will DoorDash Air drone help?

The real target seems to be mid-range deliveries between three and five miles, orders that currently take nearly 25% longer than shorter trips simply because finding an available driver takes more time. Routing these trips to drones could free up human Dashers to focus on the quicker runs they usually prefer anyway.

DoorDash hasn’t said which cities get drones first, only that more details are coming. Your first drone delivery is probably still months away, but the wheels, or wings, are officially turning.