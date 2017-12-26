The Vivofit 4 from Garmin is a wearable you’ll actually wear all day long

As useful as your activity tracker may seem in theory, it’s a whole lot less effective in practice if you’re constantly taking it off to charge the battery, protect it from your shower, or save it from your swim. After all, that represents quite a bit of activity that you’re tracker is not keeping tabs on. But here to solve for that inefficiency is Garmin, who has debuted the Vivofit 4. Promising a yearlong battery life and a sunlight-readable, always-on color display, this is one wearable that’s really meant to be worn — all the time. Capable of going in the pool and in your bath alike, this activity tracker also claims to have a comfortable band, so there really shouldn’t be a reason for you to ever take this guy off.

“An activity tracker is only as effective as how often you wear it, and this is where the Vivofit 4 really shines — you can set it and forget it,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “It’s the ideal device for customers who want something reliable that they don’t need to hassle with or take off to recharge.”

Said to work right out of the box, the Vivofit 4 does just about everything your standard activity tracker will do. You can count your steps, set activity reminders, or have the smartwatch assign daily step goals based on your activity levels to propel you toward a healthier lifestyle.

If you’re looking for slightly more advanced functionality, you can pair the Vivofit 4 with a smartphone. With the help of your mobile device, the activity tracker can keep tabs on your sleep habits, and thanks to Move IQ, the Vivofit 4 can instantly adjust to any changes in your movement. So if you move from a walk to a run to an elliptical, the wearable can keep up.

Of course, the Vivofit 4 can also serve simply as a watch, featuring a countdown timer, stopwatch, and multiple alarms. And with the weather widget, you need only to look at your wrist to determine whether you need an umbrella.

The Garmin Connect app will allow users to customize the Vivofit 4, adding different watch faces, color themes, or personalized text. And if you want to personalize the watch even further, you can purchase the interchangeable accessory bands. Available in White, Limegreen Speckled, and Black color variations, the Vivofit 4 is available now for $80.