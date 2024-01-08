Garmin’s newest wearable is a big upgrade for your sports bra

Garmin, one of the leading brands for health and fitness wearables, just announced a new heart rate monitor at CES 2024. But it isn’t just any heart rate monitor. The new wearable is the HRM-Fit, and it is specifically designed for women, with a unique clip-on design that easily attaches to sports bras.

The HRM-Fit is designed with comfort in mind, hence the clip-on design that attaches to the bottom band of a sports bra. It will attach to both medium- and high-support sports bras for maximum comfort while continuing to accurately capture real-time heart rate and training data. Since it clips on, it remains out of the way during exercise and training, letting you move freely without worry.

It should clip onto any sports bra, but Garmin specifically says that the HRM-Fit will be compatible with Adidas, Athleta, Nobull, Under Armour, and more. The HRM-Fit is also incredibly versatile, as it can be used during intense activities like running, indoor and outdoor cycling, strength training, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and more.

When the HRM-Fit is worn, it will transmit accurate, real-time heart rate and performance data to your compatible Garmin smartwatches and Edge cycling computers, compatible fitness equipment, the Tacx Training app, and more. And if you typically wear a compatible smartwatch, but take it off and it’s out of range, the HRM-Fit will store your workout data and send it to the watch when it’s back within range.

If you like doing indoor runs on a track or treadmill, you can check pace and distance on a compatible Garmin smartwatch while wearing the HRM-Fit. It even captures running dynamics like ground contact time balance, cadence, stride length, and more when paired with a Garmin smartwatch.

And if you aren’t wearing the smartwatch, the HRM-Fit still captures steps, burned calories, intensity minutes, and all-day heart rate. It then sends that information to any compatible Garmin devices through the Garmin Connect app (which also just got a big update).

The HRM-Fit’s battery life is about one year, which is very impressive. It can be purchased now and has a retail price of $150.

