Garmin has started the year with a bang with the launch of the Garmin Venu 2 Plus and the Garmin Vivomove Sport at CES 2022. The Venu 2 Plus will be priced at $450, with the Vivomove Sport available for $180.



The Venu 2 Plus is a part of the existing Venu 2 smartwatch series. It is currently available in three colors — a silver-colored bezel with a powder gray case, a slate-stained bezel with a black case, and a cream gold bezel with a pure ivory color case. It has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 416×416 pixel resolution. The always-on-display would be an additional feature, apart from Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

What separates the Venu 2 Plus from the Venu 2 series is its ability to take voice calls and the voice assistant feature that uses a built-in speaker and microphone. All of the fitness-tracking features from the Venu 2 series are present in its Plus model, including multiple outdoor workout modes. A single charge on the Venu 2 Plus helps it last for eight or nine days in GPS + Music mode. Its rapid charging feature helps the watch to last for an additional day after just a 10-minute charge.



The Vivomove Sport is the latest model in Garmin’s hybrid watch series, with the Vivomove Style model being one of its earliest devices during the series launch in September 2019. It is a hybrid smartwatch that comes in four colors. Its 40mm OLED display will be paired with silicone straps. The top half of the watch has an analog design, with the bottom half’s touchscreen parameters visible.



While you’re interacting with the touchscreen, the watch hands move away for a bit to show regular details such as the heart rate, step count, and oxygen saturation levels (SpO2). The Vivomove Sport can track multiple fitness exercises and can be connected to a phone’s GPS for tracking. While it cannot receive or place a call, it can receive incoming calls and message alerts. The phone has six days of battery life in analog watch mode, while it runs for a full five days in smartwatch mode.







