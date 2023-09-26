Xiaomi has launched two new wearable devices, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro and Xiaomi Smart Band 8. These gadgets are perfect for anyone who wants an excellent smartwatch or fitness tracker to keep tabs on their wellness and fitness goals. They arrived just days after Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro looks like a stylish, durable smartwatch that could be perfect for anyone looking for advanced health and fitness tracking. The watch boasts a classic smartwatch design, with a 1.43-inch always-on AMOLED display that Xiaomi says is clear and easy to read.

Recommended Videos

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro watch case is made of high-quality stainless steel, which looks great and should provide excellent durability. It also runs on Wear OS by Google, meaning you can access your favorite apps and features directly from your wrist.

The Snapdragon W5 + Gen 1 wearable platform powers the watch with a screen resolution of 456 x 466 pixels (326 PPI) and a brightness of up to 600 nits. It also has 2GB of memory and 32GB of onboard storage.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro has seven sensors, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, electric compass, barometer, optical heart rate, and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor. These sensors work together to provide advanced health and fitness tracking, allowing you to monitor everything from your heart rate to your sleep patterns.

One of the most impressive features of the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is its battery life. The 495mAh battery can last up to 65 hours between charges, which means you can wear your watch all day and night without worrying about running out of power.

The watch measures 47.6 by 45.9 by 11.8mm and weighs 54.5 grams without a strap. It’s also water-resistant up to 5ATM, which means you can wear it in the shower or when swimming without worrying about damaging it.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro has various strap options, such as fluorubber/leather in orange, green, black, orange, and brown. It also includes 20 watch faces, meaning you can customize the watch to suit your style and preferences.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi introduced the Watch S1 Pro, and the Watch 2 Pro looks like a formidable new entry in its smartwatch range.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is an innovative and stylish fitness device perfect for people always on the go. With its sleek design and powerful features, the Smart Band 8 should be an excellent companion for anyone who wants to stay fit and healthy.

One of the most impressive features of the Smart Band 8 is its 1.62-inch AMOLED display. The display is bright and clear (up to 600 nits) with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a screen resolution of 192 x 490 pixels (326 PPI). The high-precision 6-axis sensor, PPG heart rate sensor, and ambient light sensor allow for sleep monitoring, all-day SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. It can even predict female menstrual cycles.

In addition to its impressive display and sensors, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is incredibly lightweight and compact. It measures 48 by 22.5 by 10.99mm and weighs just 27 grams, making it comfortable to wear all day. The Smart Band 8 is powered by an Apollo Blue Lite chipset, which provides up to 16 days of battery life with only one hour of fast charging.

The Smart Band 8 has over 200 pre-set watch faces, allowing you to really customize your device. Additionally, it ships with various band options, including leather braided, checkered, double-wrap, and stainless steel, among others. The quick-release design makes switching straps effortless, allowing you to change your look in seconds.

Overall, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 looks like an excellent choice for anyone who wants to stay fit and healthy while looking their best.

Both the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro and Xiaomi Smart Band 8 arrive later this year at various price points.

Editors' Recommendations