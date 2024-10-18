Narwal might be best known for its robot vacuums, but the smart home company is also responsible for a shockingly popular cordless mop. The Narwal S10 Pro only lasted a few months on Amazon before selling out, and its successor, the Narwal S20 Pro, is poised to do the same. Offering more suction for better performance, a unique self-cleaning design, and AI DirtSense to automatically adjust its settings based on the task at hand, it looks like a powerful addition to your floor cleaning arsenal.

The Narwal S20 Pro packs 20,000 Pa of suction power, which should be more than enough to tackle most spills and stains. Along with heaps of suction, it’s equipped with a zero-tangle brush and a versatile 180-degree flat-reach design that lets you swing it underneath furniture for an all-over clean.

Its coolest feature is arguably AI DirtSense technology, as this allows the cordless mop to automatically switch between five different cleaning modes based on the dirt levels picked up by its sensors.

Recommended Videos

In other words, you won’t have to guess which setting to use as you push the mop around your home, as it’ll do all the thinking for you. Toss in a 60-minute battery life, a docking station that rinses and dries its mop, and a quiet operating volume, and you’ve got a nice successor to the popular S10 Pro.

This isn’t the only powerful floor cleaner revealed this month, as we also saw the Dyson WashG1 debut on October 1. It only runs for around 35 minutes on a charge, but it looks like an ultra-premium alternative to the Narwal S20 Pro.

The Narwal S20 Pro is available for $500. Along with the cordless mop and self-cleaning base, your purchase includes a cleaning brush and bottle of detergent.