 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Narwal’s S10 Pro cordless mop sold out fast, and its successor looks even better

By
The Narwal S20 Pro in its docking station.
Narwal

Narwal might be best known for its robot vacuums, but the smart home company is also responsible for a shockingly popular cordless mop. The Narwal S10 Pro only lasted a few months on Amazon before selling out, and its successor, the Narwal S20 Pro, is poised to do the same. Offering more suction for better performance, a unique self-cleaning design, and AI DirtSense to automatically adjust its settings based on the task at hand, it looks like a powerful addition to your floor cleaning arsenal.

The Narwal S20 Pro packs 20,000 Pa of suction power, which should be more than enough to tackle most spills and stains. Along with heaps of suction, it’s equipped with a zero-tangle brush and a versatile 180-degree flat-reach design that lets you swing it underneath furniture for an all-over clean.

Mopping a spill with the Narwal S20 Pro
Narwal

Its coolest feature is arguably AI DirtSense technology, as this allows the cordless mop to automatically switch between five different cleaning modes based on the dirt levels picked up by its sensors.

Recommended Videos

In other words, you won’t have to guess which setting to use as you push the mop around your home, as it’ll do all the thinking for you. Toss in a 60-minute battery life, a docking station that rinses and dries its mop, and a quiet operating volume, and you’ve got a nice successor to the popular S10 Pro.

Related

This isn’t the only powerful floor cleaner revealed this month, as we also saw the Dyson WashG1 debut on October 1. It only runs for around 35 minutes on a charge, but it looks like an ultra-premium alternative to the Narwal S20 Pro.

The Narwal S20 Pro is available for $500. Along with the cordless mop and self-cleaning base, your purchase includes a cleaning brush and bottle of detergent.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra vs. Roborock S7 Max Ultra: Which is the better robot vacuum?
The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra cleaning up pet fur.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and Roborock S7 Max Ultra are two of the best robot vacuums of 2023. With the ability to both mop and vacuum -- and then empty their dustbins and clean their mops at the charging dock -- they offer everything you need to automate your home cleaning. But aside from remarkably similar names, the two also share many of the same specs.

Here’s a closer look at the S8 Pro Ultra and S7 Max Ultra to help you decide which is best for your smart home.
Pricing and availability

Read more
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra vs. Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni: which is the better robot vacuum?
ECOVACS DEEBOT T1 OMNI with nearby dock

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni are two of the newest (and most expensive) robot vacuums to hit the market. They both come from companies with reputations for making powerful, high-end products -- but is one more fit for your home than the other?

Here’s a comparison of the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni to help you decide which one to bring into your house.
Pricing and availability

Read more
Arlo Pro 4 vs. Arlo Pro 5S: which security camera comes out on top?
The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.

Arlo is responsible for two of the best smart security cameras on the market -- the Arlo Pro 4 and the Arlo Pro 5S. The Pro 5S clocks in at $250, while the older Pro 4 is a bit cheaper at $200. But is it really worth dropping an extra $50 to snag the newer Arlo Pro 5S? From video quality and built-in extras to power usage and more, here’s everything you need to know about the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S security cameras before making a purchase.
Resolution and night video

Both the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S capture footage with a resolution of up to 2K. They also support HDR, making most images crisp and easy to decipher. You’ll also benefit from color night vision and a 160-degree viewing angle. In other words, both security cameras produce high-end footage that’s easy on the eyes.

Read more