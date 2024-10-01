 Skip to main content
Dyson’s first dedicated wet floor cleaner is built to tackle all types of spills

By
A person pushing the Dyson WashG1.
Dyson

Dyson is primarily known for its lineup of high-end vacuums, but today it has officially launched its first dedicated wet floor cleaner, the Dyson WashG1. Built specifically to handle all sorts of messes on hard floors, it can tackle both wet and dry debris in a single pass — making it a nice complement to other floor cleaners like robot vacuums and cordless vacuums.

The WashG1 is built with two motorized, counter-rotating microfiber rollers. These are continuously saturated as you push the device around your home, allowing them to pull all sorts of spills and stains off your hard floors. A 27-ounce clean water tank is located above the rollers and should provide enough moisture to clean up to 3,100 square feet. Dyson says the device is suitable for tile, laminate, vinyl, and sealed wood floors.

While the Dyson WashG1 can’t connect to smart home platforms like Google Home, it’s still plenty smart. The main breakthrough is its separation technology, which allows it to attack both wet and dry debris without the need for you to manipulate any settings.

The Dyson WashG1 cleaning a spill.
Dyson

As you push the WashG1 across your hard floors, it’ll automatically pull dirty water from the rollers using extraction plates. Hard debris and dirt, meanwhile, are pulled away by nylon-bristled brushes. There’s also a 500-micron mesh to keep chunks of dirt out of the dirty water tank, allowing for a more hygienic device and easier maintenance.

Once you’re done cleaning your home, you can dock the WashG1 in its charging station and activate a self-cleaning mode. This will douse its rollers in clean water and flush the system of any leftover gunk, ensuring the WashG1 is ready for the next mopping.

You’ll only get around 35 minutes of run time out of a full charge, though it can charge in as little as 140 seconds — but unless you have a massive (or super messy) home, 35 minutes should be sufficient.

The Dyson WashG1 is now available on the Dyson website for $700. If you’re looking for a more automated cleaning, be sure to check out our roundup of the best robot vacuum and mop combos. They may not be as powerful as the WashG1, but they’re a great way to keep your carpets and hard floors clean without much effort.

