 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Can you run apps on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen? It’s complicated

Christine Romero-Chan
By
Different widgets for the cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / Digital Trends
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 coverage

Samsung just revealed a slew of new foldables, tablets, and wearables — including the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 — at its Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 event in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Videos

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is launching hot on the heels of the Motorola Razr Plus, which has been one of the best folding phones this year. A major perk of the Motorola Razr Plus is the fact that the large 3.6-inch cover screen acts like a regular display, complete with a home screen, quick settings, panels, and the ability to run any Android app.

So, can Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 run apps on its 3.4-inch cover screen too? Well, it’s a little complicated.

Related

You can run select apps on the Z Flip 5’s cover screen

Apps widget on the cover screen for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

By default, the cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will only show widgets, similar to how it works on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The widgets include things like weather, calendar, notifications, and more.

But if you want to run apps, things get a little more complicated. In order to get apps running on the cover screen, you will need to enable that feature from the Labs section of the Settings app. To do this, you need to follow these steps:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap on Advanced Features.
  3. Tap on Labs.
  4. Tap the toggle next to Apps allowed on cover screen.
Setting up apps for the cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Once you enable this setting in Labs, you’ll then get access to the “Apps widget” on the cover screen. This widget features a curated collection of apps that will work on the cover screen. These apps include YouTube, Netflix, Samsung Messages, Google Messages, Google Maps, and WhatsApp. From Labs, you can enable all of the apps or pick and choose which ones you want to show up.

As you can see, the apps widget for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a little … limited. That really is only a handful of apps, and when you compare it to the Motorola Razr Plus’ ability to run any Android app out of the box, it’s disappointing, to say the least.

There is a workaround to run any app on the cover screen

Google Maps running on the cover screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Joe Maring/Digital Trends

However, you can force run any app on the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cover screen as long as you download the Samsung Good Lock app. This app is not available on the regular Google Play Store — it’s only available through Samsung’s Galaxy Store instead, which is preinstalled on all Samsung devices.

If you’re not familiar with Good Lock, it’s a Samsung-specific app that’s made to help you redesign the aesthetic look and feel of your Galaxy device. It can change the appearance of your home and lock screens, recent apps layout, clock face, Quick Settings panel, and more. On the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it also gives you a “cover screen launcher.” With the Good Lock cover screen launcher, you’ll be able to run any apps you choose.

Samsung is technically offering a solution to run any app you want on the Flip 5 cover screen, but it requires you to jump through some hoops before you’re able to. We also haven’t had a chance to test this out for ourselves (the Good Lock app wasn’t available to use during our initial hands-on time with the Z Flip 5), so we’ll have to wait and see what the whole process actually looks like.

Much more complicated than the Motorola Razr Plus

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 next to the Motorola Razr Plus.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Compared to the recently released Motorola Razr Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a little disappointing when it comes to the cover screen functionality.

On the Razr Plus, you can launch any Android app you have installed — right out of the box. There are no extra steps involved, no workarounds; it just works.

Samsung, on the other hand, requires you to enable Labs, which are technically beta, experimental features. And even then, you only have six apps that work on the cover screen. If you download and install Good Lock, however, then you can open any app you choose.

With all these workarounds, it’s clear that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can run any app on the cover screen. But it’s unclear why Samsung put this functionality behind an “experimental” feature that’s also super limited unless you download a custom launcher.

Motorola makes it easy to just get your apps running on the cover screen of the Razr Plus without any extra steps involved. So if that’s what you’re looking for, then you may want to consider the Razr Plus instead.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
This is the date Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

We're quickly making our way through the summer, and that can only mean one thing — it's almost time for Samsung to announce a load of new gadgets.

Samsung has just confirmed that its next Unpacked event is happening on Wednesday, July 26. As previously announced by the company, Unpacked is happening in Korea for the very first time this year. As with previous Unpacked events, you'll be able to watch the live stream for free right from your home.
What we expect from this Unpacked
Galaxy Z Fold 5 render Smartprix

Read more
The best folding phones in 2023: our 4 favorite foldables right now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

When the first folding smartphones arrived, they looked and felt like something from the future. Now, just a few years after those early models were made available in limited quantities, these exciting devices have been steadily refined and improved so they’re ready for everyday use. While prices are dropping as the technology matures, they’re still expensive purchases, so making the right buying decision is imperative.

At the moment, there are two distinct types of folding smartphones. The first is one that resembles a regular non-folding phone that unfolds out into a larger, tablet-like device. The second is one that recalls clamshell phones like the classic Motorola Razr, where a normal-sized phone folds in half to become more compact and pocketable. They both use basically the same screen and hinge technology, but serve different needs.

Read more
This phone may have already beat the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a big way
A leaked render of the Oppo Find N3 Flip that shows the phone unfolded with three cameras on its front cover.

Foldable phones are getting exponentially better with each new iteration, and a new smartphone might already be outdoing the Galaxy Z Flip 5 before it even hits store shelves. According to a new leaked render, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be outfitted with a triple-camera setup — a major step up from the dual-camera arrays that flip smartphones have been rocking for the past several years.

As shared by 91Mobiles, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will feature three cameras on its cover: a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. If the information is true, which it seems like it might be, then the Find N3 Flip will be breaking new ground for photographers who are looking to enjoy the benefits of foldable devices.

Read more