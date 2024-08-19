 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is about to get a tough new competitor

By
A render of the Honor Magic V3.
Honor

The foldable phone market is currently dominated by Samsung, particularly given its recent release of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, another player is entering the scene next month. Honor is expected to launch its latest foldable device before IFA Berlin in September.

On a teaser page about its attendance at the annual European tech event, Honor has displayed a large banner with the slogan “AI unfold your magic,” along with the names “Honor Magic V3,” “Honor MagicPad2,” and “Honor MagicBook Art 14.” The first product name refers to the company’s latest foldable phone, which was launched in China in July as a successor to the Honor Magic V2. IFA is where we should see the phone get a global release.

As highlighted by GSMArena, the Honor Magic V3 is considered a strong competitor in the global foldable phone market. It features the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip found in Samsung’s latest phones. The Magic V3 also boasts an impressive camera system with a 50MP primary camera, 50MP 3.5x periscope camera, and 40MP ultrawide camera.

A render of the Honor Magic V3.
Honor

In terms of design, the Honor Magic V3 is incredibly thin at just 9.2mm and lightweight at 226 grams. This makes it thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12.1mm, 239 grams) and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (10.5mm, 257 grams).

One potential barrier for the Honor Magic V3 could be its global price. The Magic V2 debuted at 1,700 British pounds/2,000 euros, indicating a steep price for the Magic V3. Foldable phones, in general, are quite expensive. Samsung’s latest model starts at 1,799 British pounds/2,200 euros, so a high price for Honor’s latest phone should be anticipated.

Honor is expected to announce its new products for the European market on Thursday, September 5. IFA Berlin kicks off on September 6.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
