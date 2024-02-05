The best OnePlus 12 cases: our 7 favorites

The OnePlus 12 is a new Android-based smartphone that boasts a large and high-quality display, measuring 6.82 inches and featuring a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's a truly lovely screen, and one you'll want to keep in pristine condition.
If you have decided to purchase this phone, it is a wise investment. Therefore, you should consider buying a protective case for it to ensure its longevity. Although the market currently has limited options, there are a few OnePlus 12 cases that we recommend. Here are our top picks for the best cases available.
Poetic Revolution
The best all-in-one OnePlus 12 case
- Comes with an optional screen protector
- Good price
- Excellent drop protection
- Integrated kickstand
- Somewhat bulky look
This OnePlus 12 case from Poetic provides military-grade drop protection up to 20 feet. It features a built-in kickstand that can be pulled out for hands-free viewing in both portrait and landscape mode.
Additionally, it comes with a built-in screen protector, and for those who prefer not to use it, there is a separate display front included as a bonus. If you don't mind the bulky design, this is one of the best OnePlus 12 cases you can find.
Spigen Liquid Air
The best slim OnePlus 12 case
- Inexpensive
- Matte textured design
- Supports wireless charging
- Only one color
This affordable case from Spigen utilizes Air Cushion technology to provide protection against drops. The case’s matte textured design offers a non-slip grip. Additionally, it has raised edges to protect the screen and camera. The case is compatible with wireless charging, but it is only available in black. It's not the most protective option, but if you want something a bit slimmer, it's a fantastic choice.
TUDIA DualShield Grip
The best colorful OnePlus 12 case
- Great color options
- Inexpensive
- Easy to grip
- Not the most protective case
Tudia's OnePlus 12 case comes equipped with ToughRhino technology that provides dual-layer protection for your phone. It is available in multiple colors, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your preferences. The case has a precise and slim design, which makes it easy to handle and carry.
Furthermore, it supports wireless charging without any hassle. The raised edges around the case protect your OnePlus 12 from scratches and other damage. The case’s non-slip textured design on the sides and back provides a firm grip on your phone, ensuring that it doesn’t slip out of your hands.
OnePlus Aramid Fiber Bumper Case
The best official OnePlus 12 case
- Comes directly from OnePlus
- Lightweight
- Sleek design
- Only one color
This phone case looks like a sleek black carbon fiber sports car. It is made of lightweight aramid fiber material that covers all the important parts of the OnePlus 12 while feeling comfortable to hold in your hand or pocket. The aramid fiber has undergone 11 different processes to make it sturdy, scratch-resistant, and ultra-smooth to the touch. It's also made by OnePlus, so you can rest assured it'll fit your OnePlus 12 perfectly.
Nillkin CamShield Pro Case
The best camera shield OnePlus 12 case
- Sliding camera shield
- Unique look
- Ultra thin
- Doesn't have a kickstand
If you are concerned about damaging your OnePlus 12's camera, the CamShield Pro case is an excellent option. Its sliding cover adds an extra layer of protection to the camera lens, keeping it safe from fingerprints and scratches, and also provides privacy protection. Additionally, the case has an ultra-thin design and a unique appearance that is sure to satisfy.
Hiooloon Clear Magnetic Case
The best clear OnePlus 12 case
- Includes a kickstand
- MagSafe compatible
- Good price
- Shows off the OnePlus 12's design
- The clear design may yellow over time
This transparent case is an excellent choice for your OnePlus 12. It features a three-way kickstand, which allows you to prop up your phone in various angles, making it perfect for watching videos or video calls. The case is MagSafe compatible, meaning you can easily attach and detach your device from any MagSafe accessory. It's made from a combination of soft TPU and hard PC materials, offering excellent protection against scratches, drops, and other damages.
Foluu PU Leather Flip Folio
The best leather OnePlus 12 case
- Inexpensive
- Room for cards and cash
- Three color choices
- Folio design can be bulky
If you’re looking for a wallet-style case to protect your OnePlus 12 without adding unnecessary bulk or weight, this option from Foluu is a great choice. It’s affordable and comes with a shell protector to ensure your phone stays safe from scratches and bumps. It also features three card slots and space for cash so that you can keep your essentials organized and accessible.
