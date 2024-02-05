 Skip to main content
The best OnePlus 12 cases: our 7 favorites

Bryan M. Wolfe
By

The OnePlus 12 is a new Android-based smartphone that boasts a large and high-quality display, measuring 6.82 inches and featuring a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's a truly lovely screen, and one you'll want to keep in pristine condition.

If you have decided to purchase this phone, it is a wise investment. Therefore, you should consider buying a protective case for it to ensure its longevity. Although the market currently has limited options, there are a few OnePlus 12 cases that we recommend. Here are our top picks for the best cases available.

Poetic Revolution case for the OnePlus 12.
Poetic

Poetic Revolution

The best all-in-one OnePlus 12 case

Pros
  • Comes with an optional screen protector
  • Good price
  • Excellent drop protection
  • Integrated kickstand
Cons
  • Somewhat bulky look

This OnePlus 12 case from Poetic provides military-grade drop protection up to 20 feet. It features a built-in kickstand that can be pulled out for hands-free viewing in both portrait and landscape mode.

Additionally, it comes with a built-in screen protector, and for those who prefer not to use it, there is a separate display front included as a bonus. If you don't mind the bulky design, this is one of the best OnePlus 12 cases you can find.

Poetic Revolution Case
Poetic Revolution
The best all-in-one OnePlus 12 case
Spigen Liquid Air case for the OnePlus 12.
Spigen

Spigen Liquid Air

The best slim OnePlus 12 case

Pros
  • Inexpensive
  • Matte textured design
  • Supports wireless charging
Cons
  • Only one color

This affordable case from Spigen utilizes Air Cushion technology to provide protection against drops. The case’s matte textured design offers a non-slip grip. Additionally, it has raised edges to protect the screen and camera. The case is compatible with wireless charging, but it is only available in black. It's not the most protective option, but if you want something a bit slimmer, it's a fantastic choice.

Spigen Liquid Air for OnePlus 12
Spigen Liquid Air
The best slim OnePlus 12 case
TUDIA DualShield Grip for the OnePlus 12.
TUDIA

TUDIA DualShield Grip

The best colorful OnePlus 12 case

Pros
  • Great color options
  • Inexpensive
  • Easy to grip
Cons
  • Not the most protective case

Tudia's OnePlus 12 case comes equipped with ToughRhino technology that provides dual-layer protection for your phone. It is available in multiple colors, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your preferences. The case has a precise and slim design, which makes it easy to handle and carry.

Furthermore, it supports wireless charging without any hassle. The raised edges around the case protect your OnePlus 12 from scratches and other damage. The case’s non-slip textured design on the sides and back provides a firm grip on your phone, ensuring that it doesn’t slip out of your hands.

TUDIA DualShield Grip
TUDIA DualShield Grip
The best colorful OnePlus 12 case
OnePlus 12 Aramid Case.
OnePlus

OnePlus Aramid Fiber Bumper Case

The best official OnePlus 12 case

Pros
  • Comes directly from OnePlus
  • Lightweight
  • Sleek design
Cons
  • Only one color

This phone case looks like a sleek black carbon fiber sports car. It is made of lightweight aramid fiber material that covers all the important parts of the OnePlus 12 while feeling comfortable to hold in your hand or pocket. The aramid fiber has undergone 11 different processes to make it sturdy, scratch-resistant, and ultra-smooth to the touch. It's also made by OnePlus, so you can rest assured it'll fit your OnePlus 12 perfectly.

OnePlus Aramid Fiber Bumper Case
OnePlus Aramid Fiber Bumper Case
The best official OnePlus 12 case
NillkinCamShield Pro case for the OnePlus 12.
Nillkin

Nillkin CamShield Pro Case

The best camera shield OnePlus 12 case

Pros
  • Sliding camera shield
  • Unique look
  • Ultra thin
Cons
  • Doesn't have a kickstand

If you are concerned about damaging your OnePlus 12's camera, the CamShield Pro case is an excellent option. Its sliding cover adds an extra layer of protection to the camera lens, keeping it safe from fingerprints and scratches, and also provides privacy protection. Additionally, the case has an ultra-thin design and a unique appearance that is sure to satisfy.

Nillkin CamShield Pro Case
Nillkin CamShield Pro Case
The best camera shield OnePlus 12 case
Hiooloon Clear Magnetic Case for the OnePlus 12.
Hiooloon

Hiooloon Clear Magnetic Case

The best clear OnePlus 12 case

Pros
  • Includes a kickstand
  • MagSafe compatible
  • Good price
  • Shows off the OnePlus 12's design
Cons
  • The clear design may yellow over time

This transparent case is an excellent choice for your OnePlus 12. It features a three-way kickstand, which allows you to prop up your phone in various angles, making it perfect for watching videos or video calls. The case is MagSafe compatible, meaning you can easily attach and detach your device from any MagSafe accessory. It's made from a combination of soft TPU and hard PC materials, offering excellent protection against scratches, drops, and other damages.

Hiooloon Clear Magnetic Case for OnePlus 12, Compatible with MagSafe, Built-in 3-Way Metal Kickstand [Horizontal & Vertical Stand] Crystal Clear Slim Fit Rugged Cover Shockproof (Clear)
Hiooloon Clear Magnetic Case
The best clear OnePlus 12 case
Foluu for OnePlus 12.
Foluu

Foluu PU Leather Flip Folio

The best leather OnePlus 12 case

Pros
  • Inexpensive
  • Room for cards and cash
  • Three color choices
Cons
  • Folio design can be bulky

If you’re looking for a wallet-style case to protect your OnePlus 12 without adding unnecessary bulk or weight, this option from Foluu is a great choice. It’s affordable and comes with a shell protector to ensure your phone stays safe from scratches and bumps. It also features three card slots and space for cash so that you can keep your essentials organized and accessible.

Foluu PU Leather Flip Folio
Foluu PU Leather Flip Folio
The best leather OnePlus 12 case

